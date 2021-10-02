Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ontario

This Magical Train Near Toronto Will Take You Through Fall Colours & Over 2 Scenic Bridges

It's got all those Hogwarts Express vibes.

This Magical Train Near Toronto Will Take You Through Fall Colours & Over 2 Scenic Bridges
Waterloo Central Railway | Handout, @lostwithluis | Instagram

Full steam ahead! This historic train near Toronto will take you through stunning fall foliage and over two scenic bridges.

Waterloo Central Railway offers rides through the picturesque countryside of Woolwich Township, and the experience is even more magical during the autumn season.

Waterloo Central Railway | Handout

You can sit in a heritage coach or enjoy the views from a comfy lounge chair by riding first-class. The round-trip takes about 90 minutes.

There are three rides offered on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the train even stops at the St. Jacob's Farmers' Market — Canada's largest year-round farmers' market featuring tons of vendors.

Tickets are available online, and there's also an option to add a wagon tour and lunch to the experience.

Waterloo Central Railway Tours

Price: $24.99+ per adult

When: Thursdays & Saturdays until October 30, 2021

Address: Farmers' Market Station & Waterloo Station

Why You Need To Go: Take in the fall colours on board this heritage train, which will whisk you away through the countryside.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Leads To A Floating Lookout Surrounded By Fall Colours

It's a magical place to experience the foliage.

@martin.jeon | Instagram, @taesparta | Instagram

This gorgeous lookout spot in Ontario will lead you right onto a pond where you can see all the colours reflected in the water.

Located in London, Westminster Ponds or Pond Mills Conservation Area boasts nearly 500 acres of scenic nature. The area features 11 kilometres of trails to explore as well as boardwalks across lowland places.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Sip Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire At This Winery In Ontario

Move over, pumpkin spice lattes!

@leema_murphy | Instagram, @konzelmannwines | Instagram

Put down your latte because this new autumn experience in Niagara lets you enjoy the pumpkin spice taste with a boozy twist.

Konzelmann Estate Winery is now offering a Fall Flights Outdoor Experience, where you can relax on an enclosed patio and indulge in some seasonal food and drink.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Fall So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke

No wallet needed!

@mosadek__ | Instagram, @jasmine.plumley | Instagram

There's so much to do in Ontario during the fall, but all those fun activities can quickly drain your bank account. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season without breaking your budget.

These autumn activities won't cost you a dime, so get ready for scenic hikes, lookout towers, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Cranberry Farm Lets You Wade Through A Sea Of Floating Berries This Fall

The Cranberry Plunge is back!

@sarahpintolife | Instagram, @averyyjadeee | Instagram

Harvest season is here, but it's not all about apples and pumpkins. This Ontario winery is full of bright red cranberry marshes, and you can actually splash through a sea of berries this fall.

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is bringing back its annual Cranberry Plunge starting September 25.

Keep Reading Show less