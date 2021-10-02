This Magical Train Near Toronto Will Take You Through Fall Colours & Over 2 Scenic Bridges
It's got all those Hogwarts Express vibes.
Full steam ahead! This historic train near Toronto will take you through stunning fall foliage and over two scenic bridges.
Waterloo Central Railway offers rides through the picturesque countryside of Woolwich Township, and the experience is even more magical during the autumn season.
Waterloo Central Railway | Handout
You can sit in a heritage coach or enjoy the views from a comfy lounge chair by riding first-class. The round-trip takes about 90 minutes.
There are three rides offered on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the train even stops at the St. Jacob's Farmers' Market — Canada's largest year-round farmers' market featuring tons of vendors.
Tickets are available online, and there's also an option to add a wagon tour and lunch to the experience.
Waterloo Central Railway Tours
Price: $24.99+ per adult
When: Thursdays & Saturdays until October 30, 2021
Address: Farmers' Market Station & Waterloo Station
Why You Need To Go: Take in the fall colours on board this heritage train, which will whisk you away through the countryside.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.