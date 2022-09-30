NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Amazing Things To Do Around Toronto This Fall For $30 Or Less

Have fun without blowing your budget!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Two women in a cranberry marsh. Right: A man standing by an illuminated scene with trees.

@adventuresandcampfires | Instagram, @stardchiu | Instagram

Having fun doesn't have to be expensive! If you're looking for some exciting fall activities around Toronto that won't cost you your whole pay cheque, then you'll want to head to some of these events.

From cranberry marshes to illuminated dreamlands, you can still have a good time without going broke.

Plunge into a sea of cranberries

Price: $20 per person

When: Until October 23, 2022

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can jump into a pool of floating berries at the Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery's annual Cranberry Plunge. You'll have 30 minutes to splash around and grab some cute fall photos.

Website

Soar through fall colours

Price: $8 per person + admission fee

When: Weekends in October

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Kelso Conservation Area has fall chairlift rides that take you flying though vibrant leaves. You'll sail up and down the escarpment and take in some incredible views from above.

Website

Celebrate all things fall

Price: $10 + per ticket

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Harvest Festival is the place to be during the autumn season, and you can enjoy pumpkin picking and more while filling up on fall treats.

Website

Explore a dazzling world of lights

Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission

Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Illumi has opened a magical wonderland filled with lights, and you can explore enchanting worlds and displays.

Website

Step into a pumpkin wonderland

Price: $12+ general admission

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new pop-up featuring a pumpkin village and a Halloween trail filled with spooky displays.

Website

Explore a pumpkin trail

Price: $21.95 per adult

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins After Dark has returned as a walk-thru trail, and you can journey down paths filled with glowing pumpkins and sculptures.

Website

Go on a fall train ride

Price: $24.99 per person

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: York-Durham Heritage Railway has pumpkin patch train rides, complete with a petting zoo and hay mazes. You can take a train through the fall colours to this autumn festival.

Website

Hike to a vibrant lookout

Price: $8.85 reservation fee + parking fee

Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dundas Peak, located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, is brimming with incredible fall colours, and you can hike to a beautiful lookout. Reservations are required.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

