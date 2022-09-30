8 Amazing Things To Do Around Toronto This Fall For $30 Or Less
Have fun without blowing your budget!
Having fun doesn't have to be expensive! If you're looking for some exciting fall activities around Toronto that won't cost you your whole pay cheque, then you'll want to head to some of these events.
From cranberry marshes to illuminated dreamlands, you can still have a good time without going broke.
Plunge into a sea of cranberries
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 23, 2022
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can jump into a pool of floating berries at the Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery's annual Cranberry Plunge. You'll have 30 minutes to splash around and grab some cute fall photos.
Soar through fall colours
Price: $8 per person + admission fee
When: Weekends in October
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kelso Conservation Area has fall chairlift rides that take you flying though vibrant leaves. You'll sail up and down the escarpment and take in some incredible views from above.
Celebrate all things fall
Price: $10 + per ticket
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Harvest Festival is the place to be during the autumn season, and you can enjoy pumpkin picking and more while filling up on fall treats.
Explore a dazzling world of lights
Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission
Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Illumi has opened a magical wonderland filled with lights, and you can explore enchanting worlds and displays.
Step into a pumpkin wonderland
Price: $12+ general admission
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new pop-up featuring a pumpkin village and a Halloween trail filled with spooky displays.
Explore a pumpkin trail
Price: $21.95 per adult
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins After Dark has returned as a walk-thru trail, and you can journey down paths filled with glowing pumpkins and sculptures.
Go on a fall train ride
Price: $24.99 per person
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: York-Durham Heritage Railway has pumpkin patch train rides, complete with a petting zoo and hay mazes. You can take a train through the fall colours to this autumn festival.
Hike to a vibrant lookout
Price: $8.85 reservation fee + parking fee
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dundas Peak, located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, is brimming with incredible fall colours, and you can hike to a beautiful lookout. Reservations are required.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.