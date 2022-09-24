NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Illumi Mississauga Is Now Open & Here's A First Look At The Dazzling Attraction (PHOTOS)

You can explore 14 magical universes.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Illumi Mississauga light installations.

Illumi Mississauga light installations.

@nguuuyen_ | Instagram, Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

Mississauga is looking a little brighter thanks to the opening of this massive light attraction. Illumi - A Dazzling World Of Lights by Cavalia is now welcoming guests into its dazzling dreamland, and here's a first look at the magic.

The massive attraction spans 600,000 square-feet and boasts over 20 million LED lights. The event is running until 2023, so there's lots of time to enjoy the magic. It's the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world, and the first show of its kind to come to the Toronto area.

Woman posing by a flamingo light installation. Woman posing by a flamingo light installation. Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

You can explore 14 different worlds filled with twinkling lights and glowing installations. Some of these places include candy land, a safari, The Land of Frost, and The Europea Place. You'll be fully immersed in larger-than-life landscapes, and there are tons of Instagrammable moments, so have your phone ready.

Light installations at Illumi.Light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

You can even wander right underneath some of the installations and interact with others.

The attraction will offer special exhibits for holidays such as Christmas and Halloween. Starting in October, the first seasonal universe will open, and you can wander through a vibrant pumpkin patch filled with "3,000 fiery-eyed pumpkins."

Western-themed light installations at Illumi.Western-themed light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

One of the highlights of Illumi is its hallmark installation, The Tree of Lights. The towering display stands at 47 meters high and consists of 44,000 interactive luminous spheres.

Flamingo light installations at Illumi.Flamingo light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

Tickets for this twinkling event are available online, so get ready for endless lights and magic.

Illumi

Woman walking through a glowing tunnel.

Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga

Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission

Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through a magical world of lights at this massive attraction.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

