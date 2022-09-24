Illumi Mississauga Is Now Open & Here's A First Look At The Dazzling Attraction (PHOTOS)
You can explore 14 magical universes.
Mississauga is looking a little brighter thanks to the opening of this massive light attraction. Illumi - A Dazzling World Of Lights by Cavalia is now welcoming guests into its dazzling dreamland, and here's a first look at the magic.
The massive attraction spans 600,000 square-feet and boasts over 20 million LED lights. The event is running until 2023, so there's lots of time to enjoy the magic. It's the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world, and the first show of its kind to come to the Toronto area.
Woman posing by a flamingo light installation. Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga
You can explore 14 different worlds filled with twinkling lights and glowing installations. Some of these places include candy land, a safari, The Land of Frost, and The Europea Place. You'll be fully immersed in larger-than-life landscapes, and there are tons of Instagrammable moments, so have your phone ready.
Light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga
You can even wander right underneath some of the installations and interact with others.
The attraction will offer special exhibits for holidays such as Christmas and Halloween. Starting in October, the first seasonal universe will open, and you can wander through a vibrant pumpkin patch filled with "3,000 fiery-eyed pumpkins."
Western-themed light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga
One of the highlights of Illumi is its hallmark installation, The Tree of Lights. The towering display stands at 47 meters high and consists of 44,000 interactive luminous spheres.
Flamingo light installations at Illumi.Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga
Tickets for this twinkling event are available online, so get ready for endless lights and magic.
Illumi
Woman walking through a glowing tunnel.
Courtesy of Illumi Mississauga
Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission
Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a magical world of lights at this massive attraction.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.