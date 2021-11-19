Trending Tags

You can either walk or drive through to see the festive sights. ✨

Illumi Near Ottawa Is A Sparkling Wonderland That You Can Explore With 25 Million Lights
If you are craving some holiday magic, it is time to plan a road trip to see the extraordinary Illumi near Ottawa.

The spectacular event transforms into a holiday wonderland on November 25, 2021, and will be open on select nights until January 30, 2022.

What makes it worth the drive is there are thousands of giant illuminated displays and 25 million lights.

This winter, you can either walk or drive through to see all the sights; it is entirely up to you.

You can snatch up a timed-entry ticket for as low as $21.75 per person, but the prices vary depending on which night you pick.

Price: $ 21.75+ per person

When: November 25, 2021 - January 30, 2022 (select nights)

Address: 2805, Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: There is so much to see at Illumi; you can expect to spend up to two hours walking along the dazzling route. While in your car, the journey can last up to one hour.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

