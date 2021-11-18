Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

7 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa With Your Friends Before Christmas

Magical spots to explore with your bestie!

7 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa With Your Friends Before Christmas
@mo3gan | Instagram, @angelafacette | Instagram

Sleigh your social plans this holiday season. Here are seven fun things to do around Ottawa with your friends before Christmas.

There is no better way to wrap up the year than spending quality time with your BFFs. So go ahead and pick one of the festive activities and start messaging your friends to plan all the details.

Alight At Night

Price: $15 per person

When: November 26 to January 1

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Upper Canada Village will be transformed into a sparkling wonderland with over one million lights. Here you'll be able to explore on foot all the different sights that look straight out of a holiday postcard.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 - December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Under a canopy of lights, you can visit all the different vendors selling gifts and festive treats. It is a fantastic spot to meet friends after work for a warm cup of mulled wine and to finish your holiday shopping.

Website

Taffy Lane

Price: Free

Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Taffy Lane is famous in Ottawa for its over-the-top Christmas lights, and you don't need to pay a thing to go.

Website

Sippin' Santa In Ottawa

Price: 💸

When: From November 30

Address: Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can meet your friends for after-work cocktails at Sippin' Santa, a pop-up bar that feels like celebrating Christmas on a tropical beach.

Website

Patinage en Forêt

Price: $18 per person

When: From December 18

Address: 9 Mnt. Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Ottawa, you can glide along a 3-kilometre skating trail through the forest.

Website

The Nutcracker

Price: $50+ per person

When: December 3 - 5

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are looking for an excuse to dress up, seeing The Nutcracker ballet is perfect.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is no need to freeze outside. Instead, you can explore the Magic Of Lights in your car, which will take you past colourful illuminated displays and dazzling tunnels of lights.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Lansdowne's Giant Christmas Tree Is Back & This Is When You Can Watch The Lights Turn On

There also will be a festive bar and live music! 🎄

@ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @levinna | Instagram

If you are looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, you won't want to miss seeing the giant Christmas tree at Lansdowne.

This year the lighting event is happening on November 26 at 6 pm to kick off the start of the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Keep Reading Show less

'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Straight From You Sugar Plum Dreams

Tickets are on sale now! ✨

@nac.cna | Instagram

No holiday season would be complete without seeing the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy. So it is time to get excited, as the enchanting The Nutcracker ballet is coming to Ottawa this December.

From December 3 to 5, you'll be able to watch Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet at the National Arts Centre.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Has Appeared In 4 Hallmark Christmas Movies

You can see it for yourself this winter! 🎄

@sarahprovirose | Instagram, @heathermcvetty | Instagram

If your idea for the perfect evening is watching romantic holiday movies, you'll want to visit this Christmas tree farm near Ottawa.

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm has appeared in four Hallmark Christmas movies, A Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Festival Of Ice and The Rooftop Christmas Tree.

Keep Reading Show less

I Gave My Apartment A Christmas Glow-Up With Just $21 At Dollarama & Here's How

Turn your space into a winter wonderland, without breaking the bank! 🎄

Stephanie White | Narcity, Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

'Tis the season to hang your Christmas decorations. If you are looking to give your apartment a festive glow-up, here is how I did it at Dollarama for just $21.

Dollarama Christmas Decor Stephanie White | Narcity

Keep Reading Show less