7 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa With Your Friends Before Christmas
Magical spots to explore with your bestie!
Sleigh your social plans this holiday season. Here are seven fun things to do around Ottawa with your friends before Christmas.
There is no better way to wrap up the year than spending quality time with your BFFs. So go ahead and pick one of the festive activities and start messaging your friends to plan all the details.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26 to January 1
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Upper Canada Village will be transformed into a sparkling wonderland with over one million lights. Here you'll be able to explore on foot all the different sights that look straight out of a holiday postcard.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Under a canopy of lights, you can visit all the different vendors selling gifts and festive treats. It is a fantastic spot to meet friends after work for a warm cup of mulled wine and to finish your holiday shopping.
Taffy Lane
Price: Free
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Taffy Lane is famous in Ottawa for its over-the-top Christmas lights, and you don't need to pay a thing to go.
Sippin' Santa In Ottawa
Price: 💸
When: From November 30
Address: Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can meet your friends for after-work cocktails at Sippin' Santa, a pop-up bar that feels like celebrating Christmas on a tropical beach.
Patinage en Forêt
Price: $18 per person
When: From December 18
Address: 9 Mnt. Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just 45 minutes from Ottawa, you can glide along a 3-kilometre skating trail through the forest.
The Nutcracker
Price: $50+ per person
When: December 3 - 5
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking for an excuse to dress up, seeing The Nutcracker ballet is perfect.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is no need to freeze outside. Instead, you can explore the Magic Of Lights in your car, which will take you past colourful illuminated displays and dazzling tunnels of lights.
