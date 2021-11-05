Sippin' Santa In Ottawa Is Officially Returning & It's Like A Mini Beach Vacation

There are locations across the province, so chances are there is one only a short drive from your home.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 13 - December 23, 2021
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 1.5-kilometre route will take you past thousands of lights and Santa's workshop, where you can see cheerful elves wrapping presents.
Website
Journey Into Enchantment
Price: $29.95+ per vehicle
When: November 25, 2021 - January 9, 2022
Address: Mount Joy GO station, 1801 Bur Oak Ave, Markham, ON & Meadowvale GO Station, 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Both locations will have over 1.5 million twinkling lights and interactive displays along the 2-kilometre drive-thru route.
Website
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This year the Magic Of Lights will have almost 1 million colourful lights and new festive sights like a 40-foot tall dancing tree.
Website
Burlington Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 26, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: For some free fun, you can drive on Lakeshore Road at night to see the illuminated displays.
Website
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be 101 nights of twinkling lights, which you'll be able to see while driving on the Niagara Parkway.
Website
Kawartha Lakes Festival Of Trees
Price: $20 per vehicle
When: November 11 - 20, 2021
Address: 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon, ON
Why You Need To Go: While staying comfortable in your car, you can explore Kawartha Settlers' Village that will turn into a Chrismas village.
Website
Snow Magic
Price: $45+ per vehicle
When: November 12, 2021 - January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a new 1.7-kilometre drive-thru event at Ontario Place with different themed areas like a forest of light and crystal caverns.
Website
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
Price: Free (donations accepted)
When: December 4, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: At the Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights, you can see festive holiday displays and enter a tunnel of lights.
Website
A Country Christmas
Price: $30 per vehicle
When: December 4 - 30, 2021
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winter, you'll be able to drive past their sound and lights show and then purchase a Christmas tree to bring home.
Website
Magic Of Lights
Price: $26+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: 8348 Longwoods Rd., Mount Brydges, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can listen to music in your car and drive past festive scenes and animated illuminations.
Website
Gift Of Lights
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: November 13, 2021 - January 9, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: At the Gift Of Lights, you can drive past two illuminated tunnels and 300 light displays.
Website
Enchanted Ottawa
Price: TBA
When: TBA
Address: Ottawa, ON (exact location TBA)
Why You Need To Go: This holiday drive in Ottawa will have different themed areas for you to explore.
Website
Owen Sound Festival Of Northern Lights
Price: Free (donations accepted)
When: November 20, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: The festival will take place downtown Owen Sound and at Harrison Park, and you'll be able to explore over 250 displays and a tunnel of lights.
Website
