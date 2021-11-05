Trending Tags

christmas in ontario

Sippin' Santa In Ottawa Is Officially Returning & It's Like A Mini Beach Vacation

You can drink festive cocktails at this tropical-themed bar! 🍹

Sippin' Santa In Ottawa Is Officially Returning & It's Like A Mini Beach Vacation
Are you dreaming about going on a beach vacation?

Then you'll want to visit Sippin' Santa in Ottawa, as it is a tropical-themed holiday bar that feels like a mini trip to Bali.

The pop-up event is happening daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Standard Luxury Tavern and opens on November 30.

Inside it will feel like you are celebrating the holiday season with sand between your toes while you eat delicious food and sip a boozy beverage.

This year you can look forward to new cocktails in addition to many popular beverages with playful names like the "Christmas Eve of destruction," "the re-gifter," "mistletoe to-toe," and "Kris Kringle colada."

Sippin' Santa In Ottawa

Price: 💸

When: From November 30

Address: Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can meet your friends here for some tropical cocktails.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

