This Frozen Bar Near Ottawa Is Made Out Of Blocks Of Ice & Has Boozy Holiday Cocktails
It's made by the same sculptor as the famous Hotel de Glace.
You'll feel as if you're drinking at Elsa's palace at Hiverside, a frozen pop-up bar sculpted entirely of ice.
Riverside St-Henri in Montreal has created a magical ice bar where you can literally chill all evening in an atmosphere of festive greenery, warm glowing lights and all-things-ice like you've never seen.
You can drink in this sculpted winter bar from Thursday through Sunday, as of December 10, 2021. The three seating time slots begin at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., allowing you to enjoy for an hour and a half.
Inside the seats are covered by recycled fur wraps to sit on and help keep you keep cozy, but remember everything is frozen so dress warmly.
Here you can drink holiday cocktails, both hot and cold, that you ordered from an ice bar while sitting on ice benches, relaxing at an ice table, surrounded by decorations ice. It's truly all made from ice!
Some of the boozy beverages you can try are a Cotton Candy Spritz, Granny's Pear-fect Toddy or a Feeling Pine Mulled Wine.
It's suggested to make a reservation or call ahead to ensure there is room for you. It is $60 per person, which includes three cocktails.
Hiverside Ice Bar
Courtesy of Riverside St-Henri
Price: $60 per person for a reservation including 3 cocktails
Where: Riverside St-Henri, 5020 Rue St-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
When: Thursday to Saturday as of December 10, 2021
Why You Should Go: You can sip boozy cocktails in an enchanted winter bar made completely of ice.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.