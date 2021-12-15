Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
winter in ottawa

This Frozen Bar Near Ottawa Is Made Out Of Blocks Of Ice & Has Boozy Holiday Cocktails

It's made by the same sculptor as the famous Hotel de Glace.

This Frozen Bar Near Ottawa Is Made Out Of Blocks Of Ice & Has Boozy Holiday Cocktails
@misskim_t | Instagram, @theladylune | Instagram

You'll feel as if you're drinking at Elsa's palace at Hiverside, a frozen pop-up bar sculpted entirely of ice.

Riverside St-Henri in Montreal has created a magical ice bar where you can literally chill all evening in an atmosphere of festive greenery, warm glowing lights and all-things-ice like you've never seen.

You can drink in this sculpted winter bar from Thursday through Sunday, as of December 10, 2021. The three seating time slots begin at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., allowing you to enjoy for an hour and a half.

Inside the seats are covered by recycled fur wraps to sit on and help keep you keep cozy, but remember everything is frozen so dress warmly.

Here you can drink holiday cocktails, both hot and cold, that you ordered from an ice bar while sitting on ice benches, relaxing at an ice table, surrounded by decorations ice. It's truly all made from ice!

Some of the boozy beverages you can try are a Cotton Candy Spritz, Granny's Pear-fect Toddy or a Feeling Pine Mulled Wine.

It's suggested to make a reservation or call ahead to ensure there is room for you. It is $60 per person, which includes three cocktails.


Hiverside Ice Bar

This Frozen Bar Near Ottawa Is Made Out Of Blocks Of Ice & Serves Boozy Holiday Cocktails

Courtesy of Riverside St-Henri

Price: $60 per person for a reservation including 3 cocktails

Where: Riverside St-Henri, 5020 Rue St-Ambroise, Montreal, QC

When: Thursday to Saturday as of December 10, 2021

Why You Should Go: You can sip boozy cocktails in an enchanted winter bar made completely of ice.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

9 Ottawa New Year’s Eve Events That Are Better Than Counting Down To 2022 In NYC

Here are the sparkling celebrations we've been waiting for. ✨

@emmalabrosse | Instagram, @sabycat20 | Instagram

Ring in 2022 with delicious food and sparkling drinks at one of these upcoming Ottawa New Year's Eve events!

You can celebrate New Year's Eve in Ottawa in style without having to worry about staying warm or navigating a new place. Enjoy festivities in your home town whether it be a live show, a set dinner, a party or all three.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Glide Along A Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major '90s Vibes

They'll have music you can twirl to and outdoor bonfires ⛸

Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail

Neon is back, and it's cooler than ever! You can glide along this outdoor skating trail near Ottawa beneath neon and black lights.

RiverOak Skating Trail is having a glow skating event this winter, where you can twirl around to party music and play glow-in-the-dark hockey.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Give You All The Festive Holiday Feels

Christmas magic is in the air! 🎅

@rouskiie | Instagram, Stephanie White | Narcity

Put on your tacky Christmas sweater. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will give you all the festive holiday feels.

There is more to do than just baking cookies and decorating your Christmas tree. Instead, you can fly with Santa Claus or visit a house that looks straight from Home Alone.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Rent A Cabin Near Ottawa Where You Can Sleep Next To Wolves (PHOTOS)

It is only 50 minutes away! 🐺

@david_maman | Instagram

Did you know you can rent a cabin near Ottawa where you can fall asleep next to a pack of wolves?

Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, has several different sized cabins where you can spend the night, and they all have a giant floor-to-ceiling window where you can see wolves up close.

Keep Reading Show less