This Ottawa Restaurant Has New Giant Glowing Palm Trees & They Look Straight Out Of Miami

They also have cocktails bigger than your head! 🌴

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @anitaotown | Instagram

You don't need to travel far to experience tropical vacation vibes in the city of Ottawa.

Visit Mexican restaurant Taqueria La Bonita to see the addition of rainbow-lit palm trees outside of the venue. Then you can continue your tropical travels by stepping inside for Mexican eats and fun cocktails that are larger than your head!

The restaurant had planned to add the colourful palm trees to an outside patio last year, but as with so many things lately, the pandemic had other plans for them.

The glowing trees arrived just in time for the holidays and for the neighbourhood's annual WelliWindows contest, where local businesses along Wellington Street West decorate their storefronts with festive displays.

The restaurant told Narcity the trees are here to stay! Check out this new permanent decoration and feel like you've been magically transported to Miami or Mexico.

Taqueria La Bonita

Courtesy of Taqueria La Bonita

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 1079 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can admire the bright new palm trees outside and step inside for some tasty Mexican food and a great cocktail selection. You'll feel like you've headed to the tropics with a visit here.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

