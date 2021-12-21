This Filipino Restaurant In Ottawa Serves Drool-Worthy Feasts For You & All Your Friends
Forget a fork, it's time to get authentic.
Do you have a group of friends that want to indulge in an authentic Filipino feast, that you can eat with your hands?
Make sure you have room because it's time to celebrate with a giant food spread from Lola's Kitchen.
You can order an authentic meal perfect for sharing with your friends. The restaurant will set up the entire spread for you.
This authentic Filipino feast includes dishes such as garlic fried rice, mango salad, plantains, spring rolls, stir-fried vegetables, beef tapa, shrimp and more. The giant platter is served on fresh banana leaves.
It is more than a meal, it is a gathering and bonding experience where family and friends can gather together at the table and eat with their hands. Of course, you can use utensils... but where is the fun in that?
This large feast is priced at $45 per person, for a minimum of ten people. With a food spread like this, they can actually prepare and set up for one hundred people or more.
Many of the employees are also dancers, it's not uncommon to see some dancing incorporated into this delicious experience. You can order smaller Kamayan / Boodle fight boxes for two people, for a tasty date night at home.
Lola's Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 250 City Centre Ave Unit 232, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience a truly authentic Filipino meal at all, all the way down to how you eat it - with your hands! This elaborate spread is cause for celebration.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.