Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best restaurants in ottawa

This Filipino Restaurant In Ottawa Serves Drool-Worthy Feasts For You & All Your Friends

Forget a fork, it's time to get authentic.

This Filipino Restaurant In Ottawa Serves Drool-Worthy Feasts For You & All Your Friends
@lolas.kitchen613 | Instagram

Do you have a group of friends that want to indulge in an authentic Filipino feast, that you can eat with your hands?

Make sure you have room because it's time to celebrate with a giant food spread from Lola's Kitchen.

You can order an authentic meal perfect for sharing with your friends. The restaurant will set up the entire spread for you.

This authentic Filipino feast includes dishes such as garlic fried rice, mango salad, plantains, spring rolls, stir-fried vegetables, beef tapa, shrimp and more. The giant platter is served on fresh banana leaves.

It is more than a meal, it is a gathering and bonding experience where family and friends can gather together at the table and eat with their hands. Of course, you can use utensils... but where is the fun in that?

This large feast is priced at $45 per person, for a minimum of ten people. With a food spread like this, they can actually prepare and set up for one hundred people or more.

Many of the employees are also dancers, it's not uncommon to see some dancing incorporated into this delicious experience. You can order smaller Kamayan / Boodle fight boxes for two people, for a tasty date night at home.

Lola's Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Filipino

Address: 250 City Centre Ave Unit 232, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience a truly authentic Filipino meal at all, all the way down to how you eat it - with your hands! This elaborate spread is cause for celebration.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

9 Best Ottawa Restaurants For The Cheesiest Pizza, According To Local Foodies

It's all about that cheese pull. 🍕

@artisinbakery | Instagram, @artisinbakery | Instagram

The next time hunger strikes, why not treat yourself to some comfort food? To help you find the perfect slice covered in cheese, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram to get the best pizza in Ottawa.

From wood-fried gluten-free to thick Detroit-style, there is a diverse mix to pick from. So if you love pizza as much as we do, you'll want to try all these top picks.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Drink Coffee In A Cozy Bunkhouse Nook Inside A Red Cabin Near Ottawa

The perfect spot for those aprés-ski vibes. ☕️

@apieceofkaleigh | Instagram, @biscottichelsea | Instagram

For a charming spot to sip a cup of coffee, you'll want to see this bunkhouse nook.

Only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa in the town of Chelsea is Biscotti and Cie, a cute red cabin cafe that serves some seriously good coffee.

Keep Reading Show less

11 New Ottawa Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List

How many have you tried? 🤔

@nalasbigbite | Instagram, @ajunadrian | Instagram

There have been so many incredible additions to our city's culinary scene in the last year. Here are 11 new Ottawa restaurants that opened in 2021 that you need to add to your bucket list.

There is a diverse mix of options, including Korean-style hot dogs you can get for a few bucks. Or you can treat yourself to a multicourse tasting menu, perfect for a romantic date night.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For A Romantic Date Night, According To Local Foodies

Time to make some reservations! 🥂

@sistersslovefood | Instagram, @ewelshcrackie | Instagram

Are you unsure what to do for your next date night? To help you plan, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for a romantic dinner.

There is no need to fret about what to do next with your special someone; you can pick one of these 11 top picks that are sure to impress your date.

Keep Reading Show less