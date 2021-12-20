Trending Tags

This Ottawa Cafe Has Drinks With Cute Ducks That Are Everything You Ever Wanted As A Kid

Rubber ducky, you're the one. 🐥

This Ottawa Cafe Has Drinks With Cute Ducks That Are Everything You Ever Wanted As A Kid
@karen.clement | Instagram, @kass.craves | Instagram

Relive those childhood memories of playing with a rubber duck as a kid, except now you can eat it.

You can enjoy a tasty madeleine cake shaped like a cute duck with your bubble tea from Okey-Dokey Tea House.

They have a detailed bubble tea menu with flavours ranging from purple sweet potato and taro paste to their signature drink, brulee milk tea with toast black sugar.

Unlike other bubble tea locations, you can get a freshly baked piece of cake on top of your bubble tea selection. It's shaped like a cute rubber duck and is available in two flavours, madeleine and rich vanilla.

Okey-Dokey Tea House 

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble tea

Address: 507 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They offer classic bubble tea flavours with fresh fruit and ingredients, along with fun cake toppers that are shaped like rubber ducks, and you can get them delivered to your home.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

