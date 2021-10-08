9 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall
So many new spots to check out! 🍴
Are you searching for somewhere new to eat? We've got nine new restaurants in Ottawa that you'll want to try this fall.
Our city's culinary scene keeps getting better. The newest spots in town include a shop that sells decedent 140-layer donuts and a hidden tavern that sells oysters.
Next time you're feeling hungry, why not try one of the locations below?
Holey Confections
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: 3500 Fallowfield Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are opening a new location in October, which will sell their incredible 140-layer donuts.
Shawarma Palace
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 4230 Innes Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The next time you are craving shawarmas, you'll want to check out this new restaurant in Orleans that is gorgeous inside.
Tavern At The Gallery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sharing plates and pizza
Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love Tavern At The Falls and Tavern On The Hill, you'll want to visit their newest location in the courtyard garden at the National Gallery Of Canada.
Anson‘s Tea
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bubble tea
Address: 133 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adorable bubble tea shop looks like a colouring book inside, with eye-catching black and white art on the walls.
Dao Bake & Sip Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern Japanese tea house-style cafe sells so many delicious desserts like macarons, cream buns, and cheese tarts.
Braumeister Bierhalle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bavarian bierhalle
Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on schnitzel and pierogies and try one of the fantastic beers they have on tap.
Plate
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Gastropub
Address: 402 Queen St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is run by the same team behind Occo Kitchen, and the menu is overflowing with comfort food like French onion soup and pizza.
Bawarchee Ottawa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pakistani
Address: 374 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll want to keep coming back to Ottawa newest Pakistani restaurant as they sell delicious karahi, curry dishes and barbeque.
Gong Cha Canada
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bubble tea
Address: 856 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The popular chain now has a location in Ottawa, and they have a wide range of bubble tea flavours.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.