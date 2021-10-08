9 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

Trending Tags

Are you searching for somewhere new to eat? We've got nine new restaurants in Ottawa that you'll want to try this fall.

Our city's culinary scene keeps getting better. The newest spots in town include a shop that sells decedent 140-layer donuts and a hidden tavern that sells oysters.

Next time you're feeling hungry, why not try one of the locations below?

Holey Confections

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: 3500 Fallowfield Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They are opening a new location in October, which will sell their incredible 140-layer donuts.

Menu

Shawarma Palace

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Lebanese

Address: 4230 Innes Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The next time you are craving shawarmas, you'll want to check out this new restaurant in Orleans that is gorgeous inside.

Menu

Tavern At The Gallery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Sharing plates and pizza

Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love Tavern At The Falls and Tavern On The Hill, you'll want to visit their newest location in the courtyard garden at the National Gallery Of Canada.

Menu

Anson‘s Tea

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble tea

Address: 133 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adorable bubble tea shop looks like a colouring book inside, with eye-catching black and white art on the walls.

Menu

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This modern Japanese tea house-style cafe sells so many delicious desserts like macarons, cream buns, and cheese tarts.

Menu

Braumeister Bierhalle

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bavarian bierhalle

Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on schnitzel and pierogies and try one of the fantastic beers they have on tap.

Menu

Plate

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Gastropub

Address: 402 Queen St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is run by the same team behind Occo Kitchen, and the menu is overflowing with comfort food like French onion soup and pizza.

Menu

Bawarchee Ottawa

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pakistani

Address: 374 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll want to keep coming back to Ottawa newest Pakistani restaurant as they sell delicious karahi, curry dishes and barbeque.

Menu

Gong Cha Canada

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble tea

Address: 856 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The popular chain now has a location in Ottawa, and they have a wide range of bubble tea flavours.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

