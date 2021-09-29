The 8 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Fried Chicken Fans, According To Local Food Pros
Which spots in Ottawa are worth the hype? 🍗
Cancel your dinner plans. Narcity spoke to Ottawa food experts and influencers to find out the best restaurants in Ottawa to satisfy your fried chicken craving.
So forget about microwaving your leftovers for dinner; here is where you can get flavour-packed spicy sandwiches and juicy pieces of crispy chicken.
Umbrella Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to local foodie Mimi of @mimi.munches, this waterfront restaurant is her top spot for fried chicken because "the fried chicken sandwich here is massive, crispy, juicy, and you can choose the spicy level."
Fried Chicken Club
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1910 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa Foodies (@foodies_in_the_613) said they're super impressed by the "crispy, tender and non-greasy pieces of fried chicken" at this spot."They have a variety of dipping sauces, all to elevate their already beautifully seasoned chicken," they added.
O-Frango
Price: 💸💸
Address: 151 Laurier Ave. E, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Allie from @yumyumyow praised O-Frango, a food truck near Ottawa University, and said she absolutely loves the quality of the fried chicken, seasoning, and the fact that it's so affordable.
Brassica
Price: 💸💸
Address: 309 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Food bloggers Lydie and Paul from @foodsofottawa picked Brassica because "you get a crispy mouthful with every single bite" when trying their fried chicken sandwich."There's some magical quality to the combination of juicy chicken and crispy crunchy fried coating mixed with the aioli & slaw," they added.
Popeyes
Price: 💸
Address: 1739 Walkley Rd., 690 Bank St., 2000 Montreal Rd., & 4471 Innes Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love spicy food, Yumna from @halalgirls613 recommends Popeyes for "the best ghost pepper wings." While the spicy dish is only for sale a few times per year, she said it is the best fried chicken she's ever had.
Lexington Smokehouse & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 344 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Carlo from @consumedbycarlo had Lexington Smokehouse & Bar at the top of his list as their "knife and fork chicken is a must."
"Everything on the menu is delicious," he said, and added that he loves how they have a "long list of bbq sauces and hot sauces."
Art-Is-In Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 250 City Centre Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rich's (@onelove.foodie) top pick is the fried chicken burger from Art-Is-In Bakery because it is "the best in the city."
Table SODAM
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1200 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bonnie's (@simplyfuuud) top pick is Table SODAM for their Korean fried chicken because you can get it with your choice of sauce, and it comes "with Alfredo linguini pasta or cheesy corn."
She recommends the Soy Dak Gang Jung with corn cheese and said "the combination of savoury, sweet, creamy, and cheesy is absolutely addicting!"
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.