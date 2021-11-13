Trending Tags

7 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Italian That Local Foodies Are Absolutely Obsessed With

They are like a mini trip to Italy! 🍝

@yowcitystyle | Instagram, @la_roma_ottawa | Instagram

Bring on the pizza and pasta! The next time you are craving carbs, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for Italian food, and here are some top picks.

Here are seven spots to eat you'll want to try for yourself:

North & Navy

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 226 Nepean St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Romantic North & Navy specializes in cuisine from northern Italy and has a cozy interior perfect for a romantic date night.

Menu

DreamLand Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The adorable cafe has a pink exterior, and they specialize in mouthwatering plates of fresh pasta.

Menu

Giovanni's Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 362 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Ottawa's Little Italy, here you can enjoy extraordinary service and delicious authentic Italian cuisine.

Menu

The Grand Pizzeria And Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The ByWard Market restaurant has a vast selection of pasta and pizzas, including vegan and gluten-free options that you'll want to try.

Menu

Vittoria Trattoria

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3625 Rivergate Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love wine and pasta, Vittoria Trattoria is a must-visit. From your table, you can watch the chefs in the kitchen, and they have a glass wine cellar with tons of bottles your can order.

Menu

La Roma

Price: 💸💸

Address: 430 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Another gem in Little Italy, here you can feast on gnocchi, pizza, and cannoli stuffed with ricotta.

Menu

Johnny Farina

Price: 💸💸

Address: 216 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The family-owned Italian restaurant has ample seating, and they make incredible plates of pasta and wood-oven pizzas.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

