7 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Italian That Local Foodies Are Absolutely Obsessed With
They are like a mini trip to Italy! 🍝
Bring on the pizza and pasta! The next time you are craving carbs, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for Italian food, and here are some top picks.
Here are seven spots to eat you'll want to try for yourself:
North & Navy
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 226 Nepean St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Romantic North & Navy specializes in cuisine from northern Italy and has a cozy interior perfect for a romantic date night.
DreamLand Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The adorable cafe has a pink exterior, and they specialize in mouthwatering plates of fresh pasta.
Giovanni's Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 362 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Ottawa's Little Italy, here you can enjoy extraordinary service and delicious authentic Italian cuisine.
The Grand Pizzeria And Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The ByWard Market restaurant has a vast selection of pasta and pizzas, including vegan and gluten-free options that you'll want to try.
Vittoria Trattoria
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3625 Rivergate Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love wine and pasta, Vittoria Trattoria is a must-visit. From your table, you can watch the chefs in the kitchen, and they have a glass wine cellar with tons of bottles your can order.
La Roma
Price: 💸💸
Address: 430 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another gem in Little Italy, here you can feast on gnocchi, pizza, and cannoli stuffed with ricotta.
Johnny Farina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 216 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The family-owned Italian restaurant has ample seating, and they make incredible plates of pasta and wood-oven pizzas.
