These New Ottawa Brunch Boxes Are A Drool-worthy Feast Of Waffles & Avocado Toast
You can get it delivered to your door. 🧇
Do you love to ease into the weekend over a stack of pancakes or waffles? Then you'll want to try these new Ottawa brunch boxes that you can get delivered to your door.
Insta Bolz new boxes are a feast for two people and are full of all your favourite breakfast items.
Inside they have avocado toast, mini pancakes, waffles, French toast, cereal, fruit, pretzels, marshmallows and chocolate chips.
The meal is perfect for people who can never pick just one item on the menu, as you can take a bite of everything.
You can get one for $21.99 either in-store or delivered via Uber or DoorDash.
Insta Bolz's Brunch Box
Price: $21.99
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 261 Laurier Ave. E., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay comfortable in your pyjamas at home and get an assortment of all your favourite brunch items sent to you.
