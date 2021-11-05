Trending Tags

This Restaurant Near Ottawa Has A Robot Cat That Serves Food ​& Sings 'Happy Birthday'

You'll feel like you were transported to the future at this restaurant near Ottawa with a robot cat that serves food.

La Buena Déjeuner told Narcity they recently got the robot because of staff shortages.

"It takes 16 employees to run a restaurant of my size and we have been 8 since June," owner Elie Maalouf explained. "So I decide to look in this as an alternative."

Maalouf has found the robot to be a big help as it can hold up to 12 plates, so the employees don't need to carry the heavy dishes themselves.

Plus, the robotic feline has a variety of adorable facial expressions, meows and will even sing happy birthday.

If you want to see the cat for yourself, you can head to the breakfast spot to try some of their most popular items like waffles, crepes, pancakes, omelettes and benedicts.

La Buena Dejeuner

This Restaurant Near Ottawa Has A Robot Cat That Serves Food \u200b& Sings 'Happy Birthday'

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 1160 Boul. Saint-Joseph #5, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: The next time you are in the mood for brunch, you can get your stack of pancakes delivered by a robot cat.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

