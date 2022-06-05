This Sushi Restaurant In Ottawa Has A Robot Cat Server & It's Like Dining With The Jetsons
It can also sing to you! 🤖😻
You will think you've time travelled into the future at this Ottawa sushi restaurant. Move over Rosie the robot, this cat-looking robot server called Bella will have you dreaming that you're dining with The Jetsons.
Hockey Sushi is a restaurant in Ottawa's west end serving up a variety of rolls, Japanese favourites and some Chinese dishes. You can order your meal through a tablet, and it will be brought to you by Bella, the adorable robot that you'll spot cruising around through the tables.
The experience doesn't feel impersonal as Bella will blink and smile at you, and she'll even announce that your meal is ready as she glides right up to your table.
While the robot can carry tons of orders at a time, you will know which order is yours as the tray will light up in blue. Once you've grabbed your plates, Bella will know when to jet off to the next table as soon as you click "finish" on the screen.
If you're celebrating a birthday, the experience can get even more fun because Bella can serenade you with a classic "Happy Birthday" tune.
You can choose between an all-you-can-eat menu or pay per order, depending on what makes the most sense for you and your level of hunger. Be mindful not to get in Bella's way as she glides around the restaurant, as the robot moves on a set path based on the restaurant's layout (and can't actually see you in the typical sense).
Hockey Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi and Japanese
Address: 4055 Carling Ave., Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get served by a cute robot server on your next sushi date, where it will feel like you're dining in the future.