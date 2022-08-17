A YouTuber Built Cyborg Legs For A Snake & Seriously WTF Is Going On Here (VIDEO)
"God made a misnake" 🐍
Snakes evolved to move around without legs many millions of years ago, but one YouTuber is here to "fix" that with a bizarre invention that's either terrifying, hilarious or just adorable.
Allen Pan, a Los Angeles-based engineer and self-proclaimed "snake lover," says he's invented a cyborg-style suit of legs for the reptiles.
Honestly, they seemed to be doing just fine without limbs, but Pan claims to have given them back their legs anyway.
"God made a misnake," he wrote in the caption of his YouTube demo video, which has piled up some 2.7 million views over the last four days.
"I actually feel bad for snakes!" he says in the tongue-in-cheek intro to his video. "They lost their legs, and nobody is even trying to find them."
Pan spends the first part of the video explaining his silly quest to "find" a snake some legs, but it's the second half that you need to check out, because he does eventually pull it off.
Pan's system is basically a tube with four alligator-like legs on it, and the video shows a snake actually taking those legs for a stroll.
It's hard to tell for sure if the snake is controlling the contraption, but it does clumsily run into an obstacle at one point, so we're going to guess that it's simply not a good driver.
The online reactions have been a mix of heartwarming support, amazement and low-key terror.
"I'm so f*cking happy you did this," wrote one user.
"This isn't giving snakes legs," added another on YouTube. "THIS IS GIVING THEM A MECH."
Another user pitched an even wilder follow-up idea: "Giving Komodo dragons wings."
Someone else confessed to having a life-long fear of snakes because they can be potentially dangerous. "This video certainly helped prove that with legs they are even more terrifying to me," he wrote. "Thank you 10/10."
Pan wraps up his video with a humble summary of how he fixed "150 million years of evolutionary mistakes reversed in just a single day."
"And I have evolved past just being a simple snake lover," he says.
"I am God."
At least he's not letting it go to his head!