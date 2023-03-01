A New Remote Kissing Device Lets You Smooch From Afar & It's Creeping People Out (VIDEO)
It can even mimic the kissing sound.
Being in a long-distance relationship can be tough and now a new device is hoping to make it a little bit easier by allowing couples to kiss from afar — although internet users aren't so sure about it.
The remote kissing device, made out of silicon in the shape of a mouth, allows partners to mimic the feeling of a real smooch and while it was probably created with good intentions, a lot of people are creeped out by it online.
A group of Chinese university students invented the lip-shaped piece that uses sensors to imitate the pressure, movement and temperature of a person's lips, according to China's state-run Global Times.
\u201cRemote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.\n\ufffcThe mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side.\u201d— China in Pictures (@China in Pictures) 1677054621
To use the remote kissing tool, you link it with your phone through Bluetooth and an app and then just plug it into your phone through the charging port, as reported by CNN.
Once you pair the device with your partner on the app, you can simply upload your kiss using the lip-shaped tool and transfer it to your loved one.
If that doesn't sound strange enough, the mouth-shaped tool can also pass on the sound you make while you're kissing it so your partner can get a more wholesome experience.
China's Global Times says the invention was patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.
One of the creators behind the invention told the Global Times that the inspiration behind it came from his own personal relationship.
"In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact with each other through phone. That's where the inspiration of this device originated," said Jiang Zhongli, the leading inventor of the design.
Although it's targeted toward long-distance couples, single people can also use the new device.
According to CNN, you can pair up with a stranger through the "kissing square" function of the app, and if you match successfully with someone else, then you can exchange smooches.
South China Morning Post notes that the device does require the consent of both parties using it.
The device has generated plenty of reaction on Twitter, where many are clearly creeped out by the idea of kissing a disembodied mouth.
Another person called it "super weird."
One Twitter user noted it just further convinced her that "having a long-distance is a pretty bad idea."
\u201c@tongbingxue It convinced me again that having a long distance relationship is pretty bad idea..\u201d— China in Pictures (@China in Pictures) 1677054621
A lot of people are also tweeting that the idea isn't actually new and was "invented" years ago as a joke on the TV show Big Bang Theory.
\u201c@CNN So, the Big Bang episode with Wolowitz\u2019s kissing machine came out in 2011 but this inventor applied for a patent in 2019. \ud83e\udd28\u201d— CNN (@CNN) 1677329149
If you're interested in buying the remote kissing device, it's available online via the Chinese shopping website Taobao.
The Independent reports one set of lips is selling at 260 yuan ($38 USD) each, while a pair will cost you 550 yuan ($79 USD).