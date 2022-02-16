'Snakes On A Plane' Just Happened IRL & A Passenger Caught It All In A TikTok Video
A flight in Malaysia had to be rerouted after an unwelcome stowaway was caught slithering around onboard.
That stowaway was a snake, and no, this wasn't a sequel to that terrible movie from 2006.
A single snake somehow got onto a domestic AirAsia flight in Malaysia on February 10, and the bizarre sight was caught on video.
A now-viral video on TikTok shows the snake slithering around inside a light fixture on the flight, and we're really glad we weren't there to see it in person.
AirAsia told CNN that the plane was rerouted after the pilot learned about the snake on board, and no one was hurt during the incident.
The plane was fumigated after landing.
Kelihatan seekor ular dalam pesawat dlm penerbangan dari KL ke Tawau. Pesawat terpaksa emergency landing di AirPort Kuching #fyp
It's unclear how exactly the snake got on board, or if it belonged to a passenger.
"This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time," AirAsia's chief safety officer said in a statement to CNN.
A Twitter user whose bio says they are a commercial pilot suggested in a tweet that the snake might be an escaped pet. It is unclear what kind of snake it was.
Yikes!\nSnake on a plane!\nEither an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground.\n\nAir Asia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.\nThis dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was divertedpic.twitter.com/jqopi3Ofvp— Hana Mohsin Khan | \u0647\u0646\u0627\u0621 (@Hana Mohsin Khan | \u0647\u0646\u0627\u0621) 1644644919
Others weighed in with their own assumptions about the reptilian passenger.
"Must be in a checked luggage and it escaped from it. Scary," said one user.
"I would freak out!!" commented another in the Twitter thread.
Of course, people couldn't resist making jokes about Snakes on Plane, with many tagging the movie's star, Samuel L. Jackson, in their tweets.
"The prophecy of Snakes on a Plane has come true," one user wrote.
Another had the perfect solution: "Call Samuel Jackson."