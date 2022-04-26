NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best restaurants in ottawa

9 Best Restaurants In Ottawa Where You Can Travel The World Through Food

No plane ticket required.🌮🍝

Ottawa Staff Writer
If you need to escape to a magical place but don't have the time to book a plane ticket, there are ways around that. You can hit up a number of Ottawa restaurants and explore the world through food.

It's time to take your taste buds on a trip. There are tons of different places where you can satisfy your appetite for adventure and here are nine restaurants in Ottawa to start off your exploring.

Yangtze Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 700 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Transport yourself to China at this local restaurant serving up Cantonese and Szechuan specialties. They have a full menu of Dim Sum options too.

Menu

Run2Patty

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 1224 Shillington Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Black-owned restaurant in Ottawa is sure to spice up your night with tasty Caribbean eats including Jamaican patties. There are a bunch of island favourites on the menu to make you feel like you're eating near the beach.

Menu

La Roma

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 430 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Plan a trip to Ottawa's Little Italy if you can't get to the European country. They boast a large dining room, private rooms and a spacious patio to enjoy their menu of pasta, veal, apps and wine.

Menu

EVOO Greek Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Meditteranean / Greek

Address: 438 1/2 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of visiting the Mediterranean, this Greek restaurant in Ottawa is a fan favourite. They serve authentic cuisine including many sharing options, so bring some friends.

Menu

Ramakrishna Restaurant

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 417 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Indian restaurant is one of the best in the city for when you're craving butter chicken and other classic dishes. Their menu will take you away to Northern India.

Menu

El Camino

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 380 Elgin St. & 81 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving the tropical vibes of Mexico, this is an Ottawa restaurant you should visit. They have a number of delicious taco options on the menu for $7 and under.

Menu

The Glen Scottish Pub & Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Scottish Fare

Address: 6081 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 1010, Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel like you're dining in the UK, this Scottish pub has all the classics from fish n' chips to sausage rolls and haggis. The plaid decor and draft beer complete the atmosphere.

Menu

Shinka Sushi Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

Address: 150 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take your taste buds on a trip to Japan at this Ottawa sushi bar. They have a lengthy menu of delicious rolls including vegan options and poke bowls.

Menu

Umbrella Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern American

Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Giddy up, it's time for a trip to the South of the USA and that means epic fried chicken. Indulge in a meal of fried chicken, mac n' cheese and hot donuts on a lovely patio overlooking Dow's Lake.

Menu

