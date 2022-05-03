11 Mexican Restaurants In Ottawa With Fiesta-Worthy Tacos & Margaritas
Next Tuesday is planned.🌮
When you're feeling a tropical, party vibe, why not check out some Mexican restaurants in Ottawa to celebrate with tacos and margaritas. There's no need to wait until Cinco de Mayo or Taco Tuesday to enjoy authentic, tasty eats.
Your taste buds will be taken on an adventure at these Latin and Mexican restaurants. With different menu features and specialties, you'll have a tough time deciding where to go, so you may need to try them all at least once. Enjoy eating your way through Ottawa.
El Camino
Price: 💸💸
Address: 380 Elgin St. & 81A Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hip taco bar has over ten types of tacos to choose from, with unique choices like ox tongue, Japanese eggplant and tuna tartare. Don't fret, if you're not adventurous they have beef and pork too. There is a full list of tequila and cocktails with some seriously spicy options.
Si Senor
Price: 💸
Address: 506 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bringing Mexican street food to Ottawa, they've been voted as Ottawa's best tacos multiple times. They offer a variety of taco fillings along with other classic dishes, and Mexican drinks including Margaritas, Corona and Jarritos.
Ahora Mexican Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 307 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those vegan and vegetarian Mexican food lovers, you'll find a ton of options on the menu, along with the meat options like chicken and steak. You can order their Cinco de Mayo cocktail, a margarita and Corona mix, finishing off the meal with churros.
Corazón de Maíz
Price: 💸
Address: 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy tacos, quesadillas and burritos in this colourful atmosphere with mural paintings. If you don't want alcohol, they serve a number of Jarritos flavours as well as Horchata.
Feleena's Cantina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 742 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bright, colourful cantina will transport you to Mexico, where you can feast on taco salad, flautas, fish tacos and many other options. There's no question that the menu has margaritas!
Casa Mexico
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1491 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Mexican restaurant has an explosion of colour and feels like a fiesta throughout the year. They have a happy hour menu, Monday to Thursday until 5 p.m. featuring $4 tacos and $9 cocktails.
Banditos
Price: 💸💸
Address: 683 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a spacious front patio that will make you feel like you're dining in the tropics. Some of their taco options include ground beef, Nashville chicken, smoked brisket and cauliflower. If you're not feeling a margarita, you can order a bucket or aquarium full of Corona.
Eldorado Taco
Price: 💸💸
Address: 170 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find both classic and modern Mexican eats here and 12 different taco options, from Calimari to Crispy Avocado. They also offer 6 different flavours of margaritas and churro cheesecake on the dessert menu.
La Fiesta Latina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 565 Somerset St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Even the look and feel of this restaurant's exterior feels like something you'd find in Mexico. There are a number of taco plates on the menu, and you can add an authentic Mexican soup of plantains to your order. You'll find margaritas and beer if you dine in.
Soca Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier & 151 C Second Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving you from brunch to dinner, this Latin restaurant in Ottawa is the perfect place if you want to celebrate Taco Tuesday but your friend isn't feeling it. In addition to their tacos and cucumber margaritas, you'll find Spanish classics and seafood dishes including a seafood tower and oysters.
Taqueria La Bonita
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1079 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When the goal is fun, giant cocktails along with your Mexican cuisine, this restaurant is the spot to try. Margaritas and other cocktails have garnish and fruit toppings, and you'll find large fishbowl drinks that are bigger than your head.