Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ottawa restaurants

9 Tasty Ottawa Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Dinner For Less Than $20

Burgers, tacos and pizza, oh my!🤤

Ottawa Staff Writer
Tacos and Mexican plates from Si Senor. Right: Noodle bowl from Saigon Boy.

Tacos and Mexican plates from Si Senor. Right: Noodle bowl from Saigon Boy.

@mimi.munches | Instagram, @myfoodfilledlife | Instagram

If you need a change from cooking at home but don't want to break the bank, there are a bunch of affordable restaurants in Ottawa to check out.

Whether you're in the mood for Asian noodles, Mexican burritos or juicy burgers, the city of Ottawa has a spot serving up plates for $20 or less. Here are nine local restaurants to have dinner at in Ottawa where you can find cheap eats.

The Third

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Casual comfort food

Address: 1017 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The menu of this cozy spot features a list of mains and sandwiches that are all under $15. Snack options start at $4 so even if you're feeling hungry you can get a full meal with a side for under $20. You can also get select craft beers for $6 each.

Menu

Ahora Mexican

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 307 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll find tons of affordable Mexican eats at this local Ottawa spot. You can enjoy three tacos with sides for $17.50, a variety of burritos for under $14 each and a chicken quesadilla for $13.25, just to name a few options.

Menu

Run2Patty

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 1224 Shillington Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You spice up your night by visiting this Caribbean restaurant and you won't even break the bank. Food platters such as chicken and waffles and jerk chicken with rice start at $12 and Jamaican patties are only $3 each or less.

Menu

The Prescott

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Italian pub

Address: 379 Preston S.t, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy classic options and personal pizzas starting at $10.95. The Original Meatball Sandwich that the restaurant is known for is $11.95 and if you make it a platter it's still sub-$20. All of the sandwiches are $19.95 or less and some other meal options, like the fish n' chips, are also under $20.

Menu

Gitanes Burger

Burger on a sesame bun with spiced fries.

Burger on a sesame bun with spiced fries.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Burger joint

Address: 380 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: All of the burger options at GBurger are under $16, with the least expensive being the Lil Guy for $5.50. Sides are added separately and start at $6.50, so depending on what you order you can enjoy a full meal for under $20. There is also a 6-pack of nuggets for $12 on the menu.

Menu

Atomic Rooster

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Comfort and pub food

Address: 303 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only are all of the sandwich and entree options here under $20 all days of the week, but the restaurant offers weekly specials for more of a deal. Monday, for example, serves up half-priced wings and on Sunday you can get a $12 Sheppard's pie.

Menu

Si Señor

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican street food

Address: 506 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Mexican spot has so many tasty choices that are under $20. You can enjoy a burrito bowl for $13, tamales for $7.50 each, loaded nachos for $12 and a hearty tortilla soup for $10, among other menu items.

Menu

Saigon Boy Noodle House

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Address: 648 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can start your meal here with a $5 appetizer and then indulge in the large-size noodle soup for $9.95 or a rice dish with protein for $11.25 each.

Menu

Farinella

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 492 Rochester St., Ottawa & 806 March Rd. Unit #1, Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: This pizza joint is known for its metre-long pies and apparently one feeds about four people. These full pizzas range from $35 to $49 and if split between four people means it's costing you under $13. You can also order half-metre pizzas if you're ordering for just one or two of you.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...