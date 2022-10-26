9 Tasty Ottawa Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Dinner For Less Than $20
Burgers, tacos and pizza, oh my!🤤
If you need a change from cooking at home but don't want to break the bank, there are a bunch of affordable restaurants in Ottawa to check out.
Whether you're in the mood for Asian noodles, Mexican burritos or juicy burgers, the city of Ottawa has a spot serving up plates for $20 or less. Here are nine local restaurants to have dinner at in Ottawa where you can find cheap eats.
The Third
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Casual comfort food
Address: 1017 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The menu of this cozy spot features a list of mains and sandwiches that are all under $15. Snack options start at $4 so even if you're feeling hungry you can get a full meal with a side for under $20. You can also get select craft beers for $6 each.
Ahora Mexican
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 307 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find tons of affordable Mexican eats at this local Ottawa spot. You can enjoy three tacos with sides for $17.50, a variety of burritos for under $14 each and a chicken quesadilla for $13.25, just to name a few options.
Run2Patty
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 1224 Shillington Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You spice up your night by visiting this Caribbean restaurant and you won't even break the bank. Food platters such as chicken and waffles and jerk chicken with rice start at $12 and Jamaican patties are only $3 each or less.
The Prescott
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian pub
Address: 379 Preston S.t, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy classic options and personal pizzas starting at $10.95. The Original Meatball Sandwich that the restaurant is known for is $11.95 and if you make it a platter it's still sub-$20. All of the sandwiches are $19.95 or less and some other meal options, like the fish n' chips, are also under $20.
Gitanes Burger
Burger on a sesame bun with spiced fries.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burger joint
Address: 380 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: All of the burger options at GBurger are under $16, with the least expensive being the Lil Guy for $5.50. Sides are added separately and start at $6.50, so depending on what you order you can enjoy a full meal for under $20. There is also a 6-pack of nuggets for $12 on the menu.
Atomic Rooster
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Comfort and pub food
Address: 303 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only are all of the sandwich and entree options here under $20 all days of the week, but the restaurant offers weekly specials for more of a deal. Monday, for example, serves up half-priced wings and on Sunday you can get a $12 Sheppard's pie.
Si Señor
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican street food
Address: 506 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Mexican spot has so many tasty choices that are under $20. You can enjoy a burrito bowl for $13, tamales for $7.50 each, loaded nachos for $12 and a hearty tortilla soup for $10, among other menu items.
Saigon Boy Noodle House
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 648 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can start your meal here with a $5 appetizer and then indulge in the large-size noodle soup for $9.95 or a rice dish with protein for $11.25 each.
Farinella
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 492 Rochester St., Ottawa & 806 March Rd. Unit #1, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: This pizza joint is known for its metre-long pies and apparently one feeds about four people. These full pizzas range from $35 to $49 and if split between four people means it's costing you under $13. You can also order half-metre pizzas if you're ordering for just one or two of you.