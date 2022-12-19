13 Random Things I Found At Ottawa's Quick Pick Overstock Store For Under $3
And it wasn't even the day with the most valuable items.
If you're on the hunt for a great deal you can visit Ottawa's overstock store Quick Pick for cheap items any day of the week. The liquidation centre opened its first store in Ottawa in December 2021 and it's about to open its fourth location in December 2022.
I visited the Nepean location on a Wednesday, the day before the bins are restocked when everything is priced at $2.99. The best day to visit any location is on a "prime day," which is the first three days after stock is added. At this location, the best time to go is Friday when the store opens to find the most valuable items.
Since it was a cheaper-priced day, I wasn't sure what to expect as many of the bins looked sparse but it just took some digging to discover a variety of interesting items. If you enjoy the idea of treasure hunting, here are examples of products you may find at the overstock store.
Lighted Makeup Mirror
LED Lighted Makeup Mirror in a box.
Price: $2.99
Details: If you need a closer look when applying your makeup, this mirror has LED lighting, a suction cup, is adjustable and magnifies your features.
A variety of books
Novel and children's books in an overstock bin.
Price: $2.99
Details: The overstock store had a number of books from best-selling novels to children's books. I found that the kids' books had the most variety and there were options in both English and French.
Bagel Slicer
Bagel slicer in its packaging.
Price: $2.99
Details: If you struggle to cut a bagel evenly then a bagel slicer could solve all of your problems. It would also be a funny gift idea for a family member who has trouble using knives... we all have one.
Manual foot massager
A wooden manual foot massager for sale.
Price: $2.99
Details: You'll no longer need to complain about sore feet if you find one of these manual foot massagers. It sits flat and looks like you could relax on the couch while you massage your feet.
Picture frame
Black photo frame that fits an 8x10 picture.
Price: $2.99
Details: You can't go wrong with a slick black frame to hold your memories and this one can hang your favourite 8 x 10 on the wall.
Knee Brace
Knee brace for sale at an overstock store.
Price: $2.99
Details: I came across both knee and wrist braces while digging through the liquidation bins and if you've ever needed one before, you know they go for much more than $3. If you have knee problems or are the athletic type, this brace could be a great find.
Lantern
Black lantern with an artificial candle.
Price: $2.99
Details: Whether you want to add a special glow to a table or create a festive decoration, this black lantern would do the trick.
Melatonin
Bottle of Melatonin tablets by Webber Naturals.
Price: $2.99
Details: The overstock store has much more than home goods and electronics and you can sort through a bin of snacks and vitamins. In addition to melatonin tablets, there were Gravol lozenges and snacks such as granola bars.
Salt and Pepper Grinder
New salt and pepper grinder in a box.
Price: $2.99
Details: You could add some spice to your kitchen table with this new salt and pepper grinder. Instead of buying throw-away grinders, you can switch to refills.
Plastic plates
Set of four pink plastic plates.
Price: $2.99
Details: Whether you have a toddler or need some durable dinnerware for outdoor use, this set of four plates would be a great deal. I also came across matching cutlery during my treasure hunt.
Watercolour paints
Package of 24 watercolour paints by Crayola.
Price: $2.99
Details: You can grab cheap watercolour paints for the kids in your life or for yourself if you're picking up a new hobby. There were also a number of colouring books in the liquidation bins which would make a great gift for a niece or nephew.
Reusable straws
Bag of metal straws and straw cleaners.
Price: $2.99
Details: For those who are trying to make some eco-friendly swaps, you could start with reusable straws. There were a bunch of eco-friendly straws at the overstock store, with both metal and bamboo options.
Burt's Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads
Burt's Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads.
Price: $2.99
Details: If you're searching for a new makeup remover, this one is such a deal that it could be a good time to try a new product. These makeup remover pads even claim to remove waterproof mascara.