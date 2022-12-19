Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

13 Random Things I Found At Ottawa's Quick Pick Overstock Store For Under $3

And it wasn't even the day with the most valuable items.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Quick Pick exterior store sign. Right: Salt & pepper grinder in an overstock bin.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

If you're on the hunt for a great deal you can visit Ottawa's overstock store Quick Pick for cheap items any day of the week. The liquidation centre opened its first store in Ottawa in December 2021 and it's about to open its fourth location in December 2022.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I visited the Nepean location on a Wednesday, the day before the bins are restocked when everything is priced at $2.99. The best day to visit any location is on a "prime day," which is the first three days after stock is added. At this location, the best time to go is Friday when the store opens to find the most valuable items.

Since it was a cheaper-priced day, I wasn't sure what to expect as many of the bins looked sparse but it just took some digging to discover a variety of interesting items. If you enjoy the idea of treasure hunting, here are examples of products you may find at the overstock store.

Lighted Makeup Mirror 

LED Lighted Makeup Mirror in a box.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: If you need a closer look when applying your makeup, this mirror has LED lighting, a suction cup, is adjustable and magnifies your features.

A variety of books 

Novel and children's books in an overstock bin.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: The overstock store had a number of books from best-selling novels to children's books. I found that the kids' books had the most variety and there were options in both English and French.

Bagel Slicer 

Bagel slicer in its packaging.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: If you struggle to cut a bagel evenly then a bagel slicer could solve all of your problems. It would also be a funny gift idea for a family member who has trouble using knives... we all have one.

Manual foot massager 

A wooden manual foot massager for sale.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: You'll no longer need to complain about sore feet if you find one of these manual foot massagers. It sits flat and looks like you could relax on the couch while you massage your feet.

Picture frame

Black photo frame that fits an 8x10 picture.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: You can't go wrong with a slick black frame to hold your memories and this one can hang your favourite 8 x 10 on the wall.

Knee Brace 

Knee brace for sale at an overstock store.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: I came across both knee and wrist braces while digging through the liquidation bins and if you've ever needed one before, you know they go for much more than $3. If you have knee problems or are the athletic type, this brace could be a great find.

Lantern 

Black lantern with an artificial candle.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: Whether you want to add a special glow to a table or create a festive decoration, this black lantern would do the trick.

Melatonin 

Bottle of Melatonin tablets by Webber Naturals.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: The overstock store has much more than home goods and electronics and you can sort through a bin of snacks and vitamins. In addition to melatonin tablets, there were Gravol lozenges and snacks such as granola bars.

Salt and Pepper Grinder 

New salt and pepper grinder in a box.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: You could add some spice to your kitchen table with this new salt and pepper grinder. Instead of buying throw-away grinders, you can switch to refills.

Plastic plates 

Set of four pink plastic plates.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: Whether you have a toddler or need some durable dinnerware for outdoor use, this set of four plates would be a great deal. I also came across matching cutlery during my treasure hunt.

Watercolour paints 

Package of 24 watercolour paints by Crayola.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: You can grab cheap watercolour paints for the kids in your life or for yourself if you're picking up a new hobby. There were also a number of colouring books in the liquidation bins which would make a great gift for a niece or nephew.

Reusable straws 

Bag of metal straws and straw cleaners.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: For those who are trying to make some eco-friendly swaps, you could start with reusable straws. There were a bunch of eco-friendly straws at the overstock store, with both metal and bamboo options.

Burt's Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads 

Burt's Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $2.99

Details: If you're searching for a new makeup remover, this one is such a deal that it could be a good time to try a new product. These makeup remover pads even claim to remove waterproof mascara.

    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
