Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
happy hour ottawa

11 Happy Hour Specials In Ottawa If You Can't Say No To Post Work Drinks

It's 5 o'clock somewhere.🍷🌮

A woman drinking a glass of white wine. Right: A man with sunglasses drinking a beer.

A woman drinking a glass of white wine. Right: A man with sunglasses drinking a beer.

@kaysha.zinga | Instagram, @gdmillward | Instagram

Ottawa is full of diverse bars and restaurants where you can get anything from beer and fries to cocktails and oysters. Going out for drinks after work is a blast, but you don't want to spend your full paycheck on cocktails and apps.

Hit up the bar early to take advantage of happy hour deals in Ottawa. Call up your friends to join you out for food and drinks that won't make your wallet cry.

Social Restaurant + Lounge

Cuisine: Progressive Canadian cuisine

Address: 537 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Social's "Social Hour" takes place daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.... hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere! Sip on discounted craft beer and wine, along with apps like $2 oysters, $6 bowls of fries and $6 crispy squid.

Menu

Sidedoor

Cuisine: Southeast Asian-inspired

Address: 18b York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: "Golden Hour" food and drink deals happen every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Enjoy a glass of rosé or pilsner beer for $6, pork dumplings for $12, or a fish taco for $4.50.

Menu

Saigon Food + Drink 

Cuisine: Vietnamese street food

Address: 85 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar now has a "Golden Hour" from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. You'll find house wine and bottled beer for $5 each, some discounted cocktails and food deals including $6 spring rolls and $4 grilled skewers.

Menu

Joey Lansdowne & Joey Rideau

Cuisine: Global fusion

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: You can visit both Joey Restaurant Ottawa locations for their happy hour deals from Sunday to Thursday. They have an afternoon happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a late-night one from 10 p.m. to close. Drink deals range from $5 to $10 and there's a list of epic food deals from $5.50 sushi cones to $25.50 steak frites.

Menu

Apothecary Cocktail Lounge

Cuisine: Modern Canadian

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cocktail lounge in Ottawa has a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. Select cocktails are $10.45 each, tall cans of beer are $5.40, you can get two glasses of wine and a charcuterie board for $54 and fries and kettle chips are half-price.

Menu

Al's Steakhouse

Cuisine: Steakhouse and seafood

Address: 327 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: From Monday to Thursday you can visit this popular steakhouse for their happy hour menu in the lounge, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can take advantage of $5 draughts and $4 bottles of beer, $7 wine glasses, and $8 cocktails including martinis. Food discounts include $1.50 oysters, $7 zucchini sticks and $12 beef sliders.

Menu

Tooth and Nail Brewing Co. 

Cuisine: Craft beer & handhelds

Address: 3 Irving Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you visit this craft brewery from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday (when open), you can get $2 off of Tooth and Nail draught beers.

Menu

Izakaya Shingen

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 201 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's Japanese Tapas and Sake Bar has a late-night happy hour on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.. You can grab $6 draughts, $20 pitchers and $7 hot sake.

Menu

Chateau Lafayette (The Laff)

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 42 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's oldest bar, The Laff, has a Laffternoon Delight Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Friday. If you purchase certain items from their snack menu you can get a second snack for free, including choices like onion rings, jalapeño poppers, buffalo cauliflower, and hummus and chips.

Menu

The Prescott

Cuisine: Italian pub

Address: 379 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit the Prescott for an after-hours happy hour, every Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.. You can order domestic pints for $6.50 along with meal deals like $12 nachos and $8 deep-fried pickles.

Menu

Heart and Crown

Cuisine: Irish pub

Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Barrhaven location of this pub has a $5 menu, where everything listed is $5 daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. You can get small poutine, potato skins, bar rail cocktails and domestic drafts, among other things. They also have late-night snack menus at all locations.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...