11 Happy Hour Specials In Ottawa If You Can't Say No To Post Work Drinks
It's 5 o'clock somewhere.🍷🌮
Ottawa is full of diverse bars and restaurants where you can get anything from beer and fries to cocktails and oysters. Going out for drinks after work is a blast, but you don't want to spend your full paycheck on cocktails and apps.
Hit up the bar early to take advantage of happy hour deals in Ottawa. Call up your friends to join you out for food and drinks that won't make your wallet cry.
Social Restaurant + Lounge
Cuisine: Progressive Canadian cuisine
Address: 537 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Social's "Social Hour" takes place daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.... hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere! Sip on discounted craft beer and wine, along with apps like $2 oysters, $6 bowls of fries and $6 crispy squid.
Sidedoor
Cuisine: Southeast Asian-inspired
Address: 18b York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Golden Hour" food and drink deals happen every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Enjoy a glass of rosé or pilsner beer for $6, pork dumplings for $12, or a fish taco for $4.50.
Saigon Food + Drink
Cuisine: Vietnamese street food
Address: 85 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar now has a "Golden Hour" from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. You'll find house wine and bottled beer for $5 each, some discounted cocktails and food deals including $6 spring rolls and $4 grilled skewers.
Joey Lansdowne & Joey Rideau
Cuisine: Global fusion
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can visit both Joey Restaurant Ottawa locations for their happy hour deals from Sunday to Thursday. They have an afternoon happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a late-night one from 10 p.m. to close. Drink deals range from $5 to $10 and there's a list of epic food deals from $5.50 sushi cones to $25.50 steak frites.
Apothecary Cocktail Lounge
Cuisine: Modern Canadian
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cocktail lounge in Ottawa has a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. Select cocktails are $10.45 each, tall cans of beer are $5.40, you can get two glasses of wine and a charcuterie board for $54 and fries and kettle chips are half-price.
Al's Steakhouse
Cuisine: Steakhouse and seafood
Address: 327 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From Monday to Thursday you can visit this popular steakhouse for their happy hour menu in the lounge, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can take advantage of $5 draughts and $4 bottles of beer, $7 wine glasses, and $8 cocktails including martinis. Food discounts include $1.50 oysters, $7 zucchini sticks and $12 beef sliders.
Tooth and Nail Brewing Co.
Cuisine: Craft beer & handhelds
Address: 3 Irving Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you visit this craft brewery from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday (when open), you can get $2 off of Tooth and Nail draught beers.
Izakaya Shingen
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 201 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's Japanese Tapas and Sake Bar has a late-night happy hour on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.. You can grab $6 draughts, $20 pitchers and $7 hot sake.
Chateau Lafayette (The Laff)
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 42 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's oldest bar, The Laff, has a Laffternoon Delight Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Friday. If you purchase certain items from their snack menu you can get a second snack for free, including choices like onion rings, jalapeño poppers, buffalo cauliflower, and hummus and chips.
The Prescott
Cuisine: Italian pub
Address: 379 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the Prescott for an after-hours happy hour, every Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.. You can order domestic pints for $6.50 along with meal deals like $12 nachos and $8 deep-fried pickles.
Heart and Crown
Cuisine: Irish pub
Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Barrhaven location of this pub has a $5 menu, where everything listed is $5 daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. You can get small poutine, potato skins, bar rail cocktails and domestic drafts, among other things. They also have late-night snack menus at all locations.