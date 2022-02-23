11 New Ottawa Restaurants Opening In 2022 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List
Donuts, ramen and seafood.. oh my! 🤤
Are you looking to mix things up and a add new restaurant in Ottawa to your favourite dining spots? Here are eleven new Ottawa restaurants that have opened or are opening later this year.
If you love the idea of easier access to your favourite donuts, want to enjoy some drinks as you listen to live music or need a new date night place you'll definitely want to add these yummy stops to your Ottawa bucket list.
Starling
When: Opening February 24
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A new concept and three levels of fabulous is opening in the Byward Market. With a bright, clean look and fun bird-themed decor, you can dine on spicy prawn rigatoni or steak tartare in a birdcage booth.
Red Bird
When: The first official show is March 7
Cuisine: Pastries & light eats
Address: 1165 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new music venue space in Ottawa offers music lessons, community programming and live music in a casual lounge-type environment. It will be a comfortable welcoming space for all ages showcasing both local musicians and touring acts, where you can sip cocktails and eat casual bites.
Dhruvees
When: Opened in January
Cuisine: Indian, Malaysian & Exotic cuisines
Address: 18 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: With signature spices and traditional family recipes, the restaurant is named after the pole star. You'll find a variety of dishes including Biryani, Kababs, Malai Chicken, Pepper Crab, Samosas and more.
Ramen Isshin
When: Opened February 18
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: 775 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular ramen spot offers classic noodle dishes, Shoyu, Red Miso and vegetarian options, along with appetizers and mochi for dessert. You'll be rolling home full of delicious creamy broth and noodles.
Maverick's Donut Company
When: Opening spring/summer 2022 (Exact date TBA)
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: Corner of Strandherd Dr. and Greenbank Rd. & Corner of Portobello Blvd. and Innes Rd.
Why You Need To Go: One of Ottawa's favourite donut shops is opening up two new locations in Orleans and Barrhaven. Their awesome treats and coffee will be even more accessible.
Paper Tiger
When: Opened in January
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: 1091 Bank St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They focus on quality over quantity, sourcing their food locally as much as possible. The cozy atmosphere has handmade tables and there are plans to extend their patio space. The most popular dish is the 'Beast' ramen made from a combination of pork, chicken and beef. They use what's called a century broth where they never start a fresh stock, using leftovers to start a new batch that's complex and rich.
Le Poisson Bleu
When: Opened in February
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 610 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A new sustainable seafood restaurant and cocktail bar, they create sophisticated, comforting meals such as oysters, swordfish t-bone, duck confit and clams marinière.
The King Eddy
When: Opened in January
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They've moved next door to a larger location, with the same menu and a new wine bottle service in addition to their wine on tap program. The location is bright with a coastal, comfortable atmosphere. In the summer they have one of the largest patios in the market.
Dessert First
When: Planning to open June 2022 (Exact date TBA)
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: Location TBA
Why You Need To Go: While the new bakery opening has been delayed, the owner and chef Julia still creates beautiful cakes in a commercial kitchen. You can order different cake flavours like cotton candy, Oreo cookies n' cream and cherry cheesecake.
Odd Burger
When: Opening TBA
Cuisine: Vegan fast food
Address: Location TBA
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in burgers, fries, gyros, tacos, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes that are healthier and better for the planet. Dressings and ice cream are dairy-free but oh so tasty. Once they confirm their new Ottawa location construction will take about three months to complete before they're ready to open.
Lavender Grill
When: Planning to open February 2022 (Exact date TBA)
Cuisine: International
Address: 47 Clarence St. Unit 101 & 102, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They will be offering food from different cuisines, with an international flair.
