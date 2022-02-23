Sections

11 New Ottawa Restaurants Opening In 2022 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List

Donuts, ramen and seafood.. oh my! 🤤

Ottawa Staff Writer
11 New Ottawa Restaurants Opening In 2022 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List
Megan Renaud | Narcity,@starlingottawa | Instagram

Are you looking to mix things up and a add new restaurant in Ottawa to your favourite dining spots? Here are eleven new Ottawa restaurants that have opened or are opening later this year.

If you love the idea of easier access to your favourite donuts, want to enjoy some drinks as you listen to live music or need a new date night place you'll definitely want to add these yummy stops to your Ottawa bucket list.

Starling

When: Opening February 24

Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: A new concept and three levels of fabulous is opening in the Byward Market. With a bright, clean look and fun bird-themed decor, you can dine on spicy prawn rigatoni or steak tartare in a birdcage booth.

Menu

Red Bird

When: The first official show is March 7

Cuisine: Pastries & light eats

Address: 1165 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new music venue space in Ottawa offers music lessons, community programming and live music in a casual lounge-type environment. It will be a comfortable welcoming space for all ages showcasing both local musicians and touring acts, where you can sip cocktails and eat casual bites.

Menu

Dhruvees

When: Opened in January

Cuisine: Indian, Malaysian & Exotic cuisines

Address: 18 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: With signature spices and traditional family recipes, the restaurant is named after the pole star. You'll find a variety of dishes including Biryani, Kababs, Malai Chicken, Pepper Crab, Samosas and more.

Menu

Ramen Isshin

When: Opened February 18

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 775 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular ramen spot offers classic noodle dishes, Shoyu, Red Miso and vegetarian options, along with appetizers and mochi for dessert. You'll be rolling home full of delicious creamy broth and noodles.

Menu

Maverick's Donut Company

When: Opening spring/summer 2022 (Exact date TBA)

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: Corner of Strandherd Dr. and Greenbank Rd. & Corner of Portobello Blvd. and Innes Rd.

Why You Need To Go: One of Ottawa's favourite donut shops is opening up two new locations in Orleans and Barrhaven. Their awesome treats and coffee will be even more accessible.

Menu

Paper Tiger

When: Opened in January

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 1091 Bank St, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They focus on quality over quantity, sourcing their food locally as much as possible. The cozy atmosphere has handmade tables and there are plans to extend their patio space. The most popular dish is the 'Beast' ramen made from a combination of pork, chicken and beef. They use what's called a century broth where they never start a fresh stock, using leftovers to start a new batch that's complex and rich.

Menu

Le Poisson Bleu

When: Opened in February

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 610 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: A new sustainable seafood restaurant and cocktail bar, they create sophisticated, comforting meals such as oysters, swordfish t-bone, duck confit and clams marinière.

Menu

The King Eddy

When: Opened in January

Cuisine: Diner

Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They've moved next door to a larger location, with the same menu and a new wine bottle service in addition to their wine on tap program. The location is bright with a coastal, comfortable atmosphere. In the summer they have one of the largest patios in the market.

Menu

Dessert First

When: Planning to open June 2022 (Exact date TBA)

Cuisine: Dessert

Address: Location TBA

Why You Need To Go: While the new bakery opening has been delayed, the owner and chef Julia still creates beautiful cakes in a commercial kitchen. You can order different cake flavours like cotton candy, Oreo cookies n' cream and cherry cheesecake.

Menu

Odd Burger

When: Opening TBA

Cuisine: Vegan fast food

Address: Location TBA

Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in burgers, fries, gyros, tacos, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes that are healthier and better for the planet. Dressings and ice cream are dairy-free but oh so tasty. Once they confirm their new Ottawa location construction will take about three months to complete before they're ready to open.

Menu

Lavender Grill

11 New Ottawa Restaurants Opening In 2022 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List

Lavender Grill | Facebook

When: Planning to open February 2022 (Exact date TBA)

Cuisine: International

Address: 47 Clarence St. Unit 101 & 102, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They will be offering food from different cuisines, with an international flair.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

