ottawa restaurants

This Popular Ramen Restaurant Is Opening In Ottawa & Here's A First Look Inside (PHOTOS)

It's all about the creamy broth.🍜

Ottawa Staff Writer
Megan Renaud | Narcity

There's a new noodle joint in town and it's sure to warm up your soul. Ramen Isshin is opening up its first restaurant in Ottawa so we can all enjoy some creamy broth and slurp ramen noodles until we burst.

The grand opening is on February 18, and they're offering dine-in specials on opening day for most ramen dishes. With multiple locations already in Toronto, the Ottawa restaurant has a similar atmosphere, with simple wooden tables and the large purple and red dragon mural on the wall.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

The menu is the same as the other locations, besides one or two dishes. You can start off with a tasty appetizer of pork gyoza dumplings, takoyaki fried octopus, age tofu or edamame, among others. The gyoza is both crunchy and juicy throughout each bite. Cooked to perfection there are no burnt spots or inconsistencies, with a great ratio of pork filling to outer wrap.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

If you're not a fan of tofu, think again. The stereotypical spongey texture of tofu is a distant memory as you bite into the wonderfully chewy Age Tofu. It's a good portion and comes out hot so you may want to enjoy each piece in two bites. The homemade chili sauce gives it a great kick without being too spicy. Even the edamame has a unique chili flavour, a real step up from the usual basic salt.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

You may want to check out the menu before you visit, there are so many different ramen options it's a tough choice. If you're still feeling a bit of spice and chili flavouring, the Spicy SHIO ramen bowl has a creamy light broth with a slight kick that is not overpowering. The pork is tender and thin, so it's easy to bite as you inhale noodles. It comes with sesame seeds on the side that you grind in a bowl, the more you grind it down you'll smell the seeds, leading to more flavour in your dish.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

In addition to the original ramen dishes, they offer Shoyu Ramen, Red Miso and vegetarian options. If you want to try something different, the Tsukemen is dipping ramen with a double broth and is the owner's favourite on the menu. It comes in two bowls, one of thick noodles and toppings, boiling hot broth in another. Be careful, the broth literally comes out bubbling.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

The ramen bowls are deeper than they appear but hopefully, you've saved room for dessert. There are six flavours of mochi for dessert; strawberry, vanilla, mango, green tea, red bean and chocolate. You'll bite through a chewy rice dough, into a cold ice cream filling in your flavour of choice. It's practically bite-size, worth it even if you're full of noodles.

Ramen Isshin OttawaMegan Renaud | Narcity

As if the warm environment and delicious food weren't enough, the staff is welcoming and friendly. If you're new to trying ramen or have any questions about the meal, they are more than happy to explain dishes to you and offer any help you might need. Tasty at any time, this restaurant is a perfect dinner idea on a snowy or rainy day especially.

Ramen Isshin

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 775 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can warm up with a tasty bowl of creamy ramen, along with appetizers, noodle refills and dessert it could turn into quite the feast you'll be rolling home satisfied. They open on February 18 as of 11:30 a.m.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

