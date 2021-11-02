Trending Tags

Ottawa
8 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Delicious Japanese Eats, According To Local Foodies

Where to satisfy your sushi & ramen craving! 🍣

@eatwithsjs | Instagram, @foodwithwongzies | Instagram

You don't need to fly to Tokyo to slurp a flavour-packed bowl of ramen.

We asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for Japanese food, and here are some popular responses. So the next time you're in the mood for sushi, noodles or okonomiyaki, here's where you should go.

Koichi Ramen

Price: 💸

Address: 832 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can customize your bowl of ramen to get the exact bowl you want by choosing your broth and protein and then selecting how spicy you want it to be.

Menu

Shinka Sushi Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 150 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have so many mouthwatering types of sushi to pick from, including plenty of vegan options.

Menu

Gyubee Japanese Grill

Price: 💸💸

Address: 95 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun grilling up your food in the middle of the table at this all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue.

Menu

Sansotei Ramen

Price: 💸

Address: 1537 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON; 153 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a reason the Bank Street location always has a line out the door — the ramen here is some of the best in the city.

Menu

Izakaya Shingen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 201 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're dining in Osaka at this authentic Japanese izakaya. Here you can order a selection of small plates perfect for sharing.

Menu

168 Sushi Buffet

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1651 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON; 1760 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa ON

Why You Need To Go: It has two all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurants in the city, where you can stuff your face with so many different types of sushi.

Menu

Kiko Sushi Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 349 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only do they have sushi and sashimi, but you can feast on donburi and tempura too.

Menu

J:Unique Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 381 Cooper St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can order a show-stopping plate of sushi you may not have tried anywhere else. There are so many delicious items on the menu; you'll want to keep coming back to try them all.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

