11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For A Romantic Date Night, According To Local Foodies

Time to make some reservations! 🥂

11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For A Romantic Date Night, According To Local Foodies
@sistersslovefood | Instagram, @ewelshcrackie | Instagram

Are you unsure what to do for your next date night? To help you plan, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for a romantic dinner.

There is no need to fret about what to do next with your special someone; you can pick one of these 11 top picks that are sure to impress your date.

Fairouz Cafe

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant is absolutely gorgeous, and there are so many tasty dishes on the menu perfect for sharing.

Menu

Fauna

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 425 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Centretown gem has a seasonal menu featuring produce from local farmers.

Menu

Riviera

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 62 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Riveria is located inside a former bank and has a glamourous dining room that is just as amazing as the food served.

Menu

Beckta

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Their five-course tasting menu is worth the splurge, and the wine list is massive.

Menu

Gitanes

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 361 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The two of you can pretend you are on vacation in France while you eat Steak Frites and profiteroles.

Menu

North And Navy

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Northern Italian

Address: 226 Nepean St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The cozy restaurant serves mouthwatering dishes from Northern Italy.

Menu

Aiana

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 50 O'Connor St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for somewhere to celebrate a special event like a birthday or anniversary, Aiana is sure to impress your date. For the ultimate treat, you can book the chef's tasting menu, which has ten courses.

Menu

Two Six {Ate}

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Tapas

Address: 268 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can share a mouthwatering cheese and charcuterie board with your date.

Menu

Mati

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: European

Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The seafood here is exceptional, and you can even order a tower overflowing with lobster tails, shrimp, sushi, and scallops.

Menu

Al's Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steak house

Address: 327 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They sell some of the best steaks you have ever tasted.

Menu

Rabbit Hole

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar & bistro

Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The 122-year old building has multiple spaces that each have a unique look, such as an area with a ceiling covered in twinkling lights.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

7 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Italian That Local Foodies Are Absolutely Obsessed With

They are like a mini trip to Italy! 🍝

@yowcitystyle | Instagram, @la_roma_ottawa | Instagram

Bring on the pizza and pasta! The next time you are craving carbs, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for Italian food, and here are some top picks.

Here are seven spots to eat you'll want to try for yourself:

This Ottawa Restaurant Was Just Rated As One Of The Best Spots In Canada For Outdoor Dining

Only one spot in town made the cut!

@yenner10 | Instagram, @bar_lupulus | Instagram

It is time to make dinner plans! OpenTable just announced the best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining, and only Bar Lupulus made the top 100 list.

The results are based upon overall reviews from diners between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

The 8 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Fried Chicken Fans, According To Local Food Pros

Which spots in Ottawa are worth the hype? 🍗

@artisinbakery | Instagram, @consumedbycarlo | Instagram

Cancel your dinner plans. Narcity spoke to Ottawa food experts and influencers to find out the best restaurants in Ottawa to satisfy your fried chicken craving.

So forget about microwaving your leftovers for dinner; here is where you can get flavour-packed spicy sandwiches and juicy pieces of crispy chicken.

The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Cheap Eats, According To 9 Top Food Pros

You can dine at these spots for under $10! 🤤

@onelove.foodie | Instagram, @yumyumyow | Instagram

Some of the best restaurants in Ottawa have delicious eats that won't actually hurt your wallet — but finding them is half the battle. So Narcity spoke to nine well-known food pros and influencers across the city to get their top picks for budget-friendly spots that will make you drool.

The next time hunger strikes, you may want to add one of these spots to your must-try list.

