11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For A Romantic Date Night, According To Local Foodies
Time to make some reservations! 🥂
Are you unsure what to do for your next date night? To help you plan, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for a romantic dinner.
There is no need to fret about what to do next with your special someone; you can pick one of these 11 top picks that are sure to impress your date.
Fairouz Cafe
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant is absolutely gorgeous, and there are so many tasty dishes on the menu perfect for sharing.
Fauna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 425 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Centretown gem has a seasonal menu featuring produce from local farmers.
Riviera
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 62 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Riveria is located inside a former bank and has a glamourous dining room that is just as amazing as the food served.
Beckta
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their five-course tasting menu is worth the splurge, and the wine list is massive.
Gitanes
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 361 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The two of you can pretend you are on vacation in France while you eat Steak Frites and profiteroles.
North And Navy
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Northern Italian
Address: 226 Nepean St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The cozy restaurant serves mouthwatering dishes from Northern Italy.
Aiana
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 50 O'Connor St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for somewhere to celebrate a special event like a birthday or anniversary, Aiana is sure to impress your date. For the ultimate treat, you can book the chef's tasting menu, which has ten courses.
Two Six {Ate}
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tapas
Address: 268 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can share a mouthwatering cheese and charcuterie board with your date.
Mati
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: European
Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The seafood here is exceptional, and you can even order a tower overflowing with lobster tails, shrimp, sushi, and scallops.
Al's Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steak house
Address: 327 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They sell some of the best steaks you have ever tasted.
Rabbit Hole
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail bar & bistro
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 122-year old building has multiple spaces that each have a unique look, such as an area with a ceiling covered in twinkling lights.
