Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

11 Gorgeous Ottawa Restaurants You Can Finally Dine At Again This Week (PHOTOS)

Get ready to dine out!

Ottawa Staff Writer
11 Gorgeous Ottawa Restaurants You Can Finally Dine At Again This Week (PHOTOS)
@taybayhop | Instagram, @crayolinaa | Instagram

Give us a 'heck yeah' if you're ready to dine outside of your house again. These eleven Ottawa restaurants are re-opening next week and all of them have beautiful designs and decor that you can admire while you eat.

No more eating in front of the television. Grab your partner, your bestie, or whoever agrees they need a change of scenery and enjoy a meal in one of these stunning restaurants.

Case Mexico

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 1491 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON

Opening Date: January 31

Why You Need To Go: This family-run restaurant serves up all of your Mexican faves, including Taco Tuesday deals. The interior is bright and inviting, with colourful chairs, rainbow banners and themed murals on the walls.

Menu

Rabbit Hole

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Contemporary

Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 2

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've fallen into Wonderland, at this upscale restaurant and cocktail bar. It's in a historic stone building with exposed brick throughout, and fun decor additions including twinkly lights, quirky portraits and a tree replica.

Menu

Courtyard Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Modern European

Address: 21 George St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 1

Why You Need To Go: Perfect for a romantic date night, or an intimate wedding, the historic stone exterior is a beautiful clue into what the inside looks like. You'll feel transported to Europe in this cozy 1800s building.

Menu

DreamLand Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 2

Why You Need To Go: Known for their tasty pasta dishes and bright pink exterior, the inside of the restaurant is a tropical oasis. There are fun pink accents indoors and wallpaper that looks like you're in a colourful rainforest.

Menu

Union 613

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern-inspired

Address: 315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 2

Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself back in time, in this old-timey restaurant inside a brick home. Food is Southern-inspired with punchy cocktails to match. Ask about their 'Staff Room' AKA the hidden Speakeasy, which is even more of a vibe.

Menu

Ward Fourteen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub food

Address: 139 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: January 31

Why You Need To Go: Merging cocktails and vintage goods, it is not only a neighbourhood bar it's a consignment store. You can buy the decor! From vintage furniture and books to religious relics and giant lava lamps, you never know what you'll find and be enjoying drinks next to.

Menu

Fairouz Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 2

Why You Need To Go: Serving up classic Middle Eastern dishes in a modern contemporary space that is oh-so inviting. The restaurant is bright and feels like you're dining in an upscale bistro.

Menu

Charlotte

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Asian-inspired small plates

Address: 340b Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: February 2

Why You Need To Go: This mid-century cocktail lounge is a lovely mix of blending old and new. The cozy seating areas and retro couches are meant to make you feel like you're dining in the comfort of a friend's home.

Menu

Driphouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bistro

Address: 692 Somerset St. W. & 340B Parkdale Ave., & 121 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: Cafes January 31, cocktail bar February 2

Why You Need To Go: The cafés on Parkdale are also a gallery with fun artwork adorning the walls, wooden accents, subtle vintage pieces and tropical plants. They opened another location on Somerset with fun light fixtures and tile accents, which is a café during the day and turns into a cocktail bar at night.

Menu

Moscow Tea Room

11 Ottawa Restaurants That Are Re-Opening Next Week & Have Stunning Indoor Dining Rooms

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Russian

Address: 527 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: January 31

Why You Need To Go: You can dine on upscale European dishes and select a drink from their detailed wine and cocktails list, at this trendy lounge restaurant. The artwork also looks like it's straight out of a European museum, with red accents and chandeliers throughout.

Menu

The Waverley 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian gastropub

Address: 339 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Opening Date: January 31

Why You Need To Go: You can dine on comfort food classics in a restaurant designed as an old-fashioned pub. There are unique tiles, antique lighting and vintage-looking wallpaper featuring old dollar bills and nautical scenes.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in ottawa

You're Not A True Ottawa Local Unless You've Eaten At 8 Of These 14 Restaurants

How many have you been to? 😋

@foodsofottawa | Instagram, @onelove.foodie | Instagram

No matter what city you live in or visit, there seem to be those go-to restaurants that all the locals know about and likely have a history with. It may be for the atmosphere or one particular dish, but either way, it becomes a staple spot to visit.

If you consider yourself a true local, let's play a fun game. How many of these popular Ottawa restaurants have you tried?

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in ottawa

9 Of The Top Mediterranean Restaurants In Ottawa, That Local Foodies Are Obsessed With

Extra feta and hummus please.

@fairouzottawa | Instagram, @saru__photos via @melshangrytable | Instagram

If you're trying to decide what your next meal in Ottawa should be, we've got you covered. Fans of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine it's time to get excited because we have some of the top restaurants in the city to eat like you're on the coast.

Narcity asked our readers on Instagram what their favourite restaurant in Ottawa is for Mediterranean food and here are the top picks.

Keep Reading Show less
best poutine in ottawa

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Epic Poutine, Picked By Local Foodies

Welcome to cheese curd and gravy heaven.

@foodsofottawa | Instagram, @melshangrytable | Instagram

Poutine, a national favourite that originated in rural Quebec is seen as THE Canadian dish; french fries covered in hot gravy and cheese curd goodness. This tasty meal can spark a lot of debate from how it is pronounced to what the most important part of it is; the curds, gravy or fries.

Regardless of all the history and controversy, it is a dish we love in Ottawa so we asked Narcity readers via Instagram where their favourite poutine is in the city and these restaurants were recommended.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa patios

18 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Grab your toque, patio season is back.

@ridgerockbrewco | Instagram, @browns_barrhaven | Instagram

Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.

Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.

Keep Reading Show less