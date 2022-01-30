11 Gorgeous Ottawa Restaurants You Can Finally Dine At Again This Week (PHOTOS)
Get ready to dine out!
Give us a 'heck yeah' if you're ready to dine outside of your house again. These eleven Ottawa restaurants are re-opening next week and all of them have beautiful designs and decor that you can admire while you eat.
No more eating in front of the television. Grab your partner, your bestie, or whoever agrees they need a change of scenery and enjoy a meal in one of these stunning restaurants.
Case Mexico
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1491 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON
Opening Date: January 31
Why You Need To Go: This family-run restaurant serves up all of your Mexican faves, including Taco Tuesday deals. The interior is bright and inviting, with colourful chairs, rainbow banners and themed murals on the walls.
Rabbit Hole
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 2
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've fallen into Wonderland, at this upscale restaurant and cocktail bar. It's in a historic stone building with exposed brick throughout, and fun decor additions including twinkly lights, quirky portraits and a tree replica.
Courtyard Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern European
Address: 21 George St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 1
Why You Need To Go: Perfect for a romantic date night, or an intimate wedding, the historic stone exterior is a beautiful clue into what the inside looks like. You'll feel transported to Europe in this cozy 1800s building.
DreamLand Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 2
Why You Need To Go: Known for their tasty pasta dishes and bright pink exterior, the inside of the restaurant is a tropical oasis. There are fun pink accents indoors and wallpaper that looks like you're in a colourful rainforest.
Union 613
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern-inspired
Address: 315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 2
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself back in time, in this old-timey restaurant inside a brick home. Food is Southern-inspired with punchy cocktails to match. Ask about their 'Staff Room' AKA the hidden Speakeasy, which is even more of a vibe.
Ward Fourteen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub food
Address: 139 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: January 31
Why You Need To Go: Merging cocktails and vintage goods, it is not only a neighbourhood bar it's a consignment store. You can buy the decor! From vintage furniture and books to religious relics and giant lava lamps, you never know what you'll find and be enjoying drinks next to.
Fairouz Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 15 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 2
Why You Need To Go: Serving up classic Middle Eastern dishes in a modern contemporary space that is oh-so inviting. The restaurant is bright and feels like you're dining in an upscale bistro.
Charlotte
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian-inspired small plates
Address: 340b Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: February 2
Why You Need To Go: This mid-century cocktail lounge is a lovely mix of blending old and new. The cozy seating areas and retro couches are meant to make you feel like you're dining in the comfort of a friend's home.
Driphouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bistro
Address: 692 Somerset St. W. & 340B Parkdale Ave., & 121 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: Cafes January 31, cocktail bar February 2
Why You Need To Go: The cafés on Parkdale are also a gallery with fun artwork adorning the walls, wooden accents, subtle vintage pieces and tropical plants. They opened another location on Somerset with fun light fixtures and tile accents, which is a café during the day and turns into a cocktail bar at night.
Moscow Tea Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Russian
Address: 527 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: January 31
Why You Need To Go: You can dine on upscale European dishes and select a drink from their detailed wine and cocktails list, at this trendy lounge restaurant. The artwork also looks like it's straight out of a European museum, with red accents and chandeliers throughout.
The Waverley
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian gastropub
Address: 339 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Opening Date: January 31
Why You Need To Go: You can dine on comfort food classics in a restaurant designed as an old-fashioned pub. There are unique tiles, antique lighting and vintage-looking wallpaper featuring old dollar bills and nautical scenes.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.