11 Best Ottawa Restaurants For Authentic Indian, According To Local Foodies
Are you craving butter chicken?
If you need to spice up your next meal, look no further than the tasty Indian food that Ottawa has to offer. We asked Narcity readers on Instagram where to get the best authentic Indian food in the city, to help you find the butter chicken of your dreams.
Restaurants range on their specialties and style of cooking depending on which area of Indian the cuisine is from. You'll want to try a bunch to gain a true feeling for these dishes.
RamaKrishna Indian Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 417 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the Indian restaurant with the most Instagram recommendations by locals, there must be something extra special about their North Indian cuisine.
Masakali Indian Cuisine
Price: 💸
Address: 5507 Hazeldean Rd. Unit C3-1, Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another top suggested Indian restaurant in the city, you can get all of your favourite dishes delivered through popular apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Skip The Dishes.
India Curry and Kebab House
Price: 💸
Address: 39 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In addition to their dine-in and takeout menus, they offer three types of catering; takeout trays, at a location of your choice and on-site reservations or for an outdoor party.
East India Company
Price: 💸💸
Address:1993 Robertson Rd., Nepean & 210 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They set out a buffet spread so eat all that you can! They have two locations in Ottawa and you'll feel as though you've been transported to India.
Thali
Price: 💸💸
Address: 136 R. O'Connor St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The name Thali means platter, and as it would suggest they offer all 6 flavours from sweet to spicy on one plate for you to enjoy.
Vivaan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 225 Preston St. Unit 3, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a modern take on classic Indian dishes, casual but beautifully and deliciously plated.
Taj Indian Cuisine
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3009 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned restaurant has been a staple in Ottawa for over 30 years. They've made it easy to pick up or have the meal delivered with a variety of ordering options.
Little India Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 66 Wylie Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have a popular lunch buffet and catering options, and they are fully licensed to serve you drinks with your meal. You can visit their partner Chilli Craft Pizza next door for Indian-inspired pizza.
Host India
Price: 💸💸
Address: 622 Montréal Rd., Ottawa & 4456 Limebank Rd. #12, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They create innovative Indian dishes and have put a modern spin on some classic meals. They now have two locations for you to enjoy.
Royal Paan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1943 Baseline Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It originally opened as the owner could not find authentic paan and other dishes in Canada, and now has over 30 locations including this one in Ottawa. You will find a lot of street food delicacies and it's all vegetarian.
Thanjai Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 108 Third Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They offer South Indian cuisine offering popular dishes such as dosas and a variety of vegetarian options.
