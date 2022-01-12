Trending Tags

The 9 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Vegetarian Food, According To Local Foodies

Where to eat if you don't want meat. 🌱

Ottawa Staff Writer
@camileadriano | Instagram, @lauraann333 | Instagram

If you're aiming to add healthier options to your dining rotation, or are eating with your friend who doesn't eat meat, these restaurants in Ottawa have just what you're looking for.

We asked Narcity readers via Instagram where to get the best vegetarian food in the city and these nine restaurants were recommended. Prepare to get excited, there's so much more than a simple salad.

Pure Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 340 Elgin St. & 345A Preston St. & 357 Richmond Rd. & 499 Terry Fox Dr. #55, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's favourite spot for vegetarian eats has four locations in the city to enjoy their meals and smoothies. In addition to hearty meals like the Liberty wrap, they have fruity cocktails, smoothies and cleansing juices.

Menu

The Green Door Restaurant

Price: 💸

Address: 198 Main St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Their buffet has a rotating menu of dishes to try, all local, seasonal, vegan and gluten-free, unless otherwise stated. You can pick up pre-made frozen meals and bakery items to enjoy at home.

Menu

Astoria Bistro Botanique

Price: 💸💸

Address: 80 Prom. du Portage, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This trendy vegan bistro makes plant-based comfort food such as buffalo mac n' cheese, southwest burgers and taco salad. This seasonal menu is available for brunch and late dinners.

Menu

Chickpeas

Price: 💸

Address: 500 Terminal Ave. A-05 & 931 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is Ottawa's first and only hummus and falafel eatery, serving Middle Eastern favourites. Hummus comes in many flavours from original to mango.

Menu

Balista

Price: 💸

Address: 2150 Robertson Rd. Unit 5, Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Indian chain of healthy fast food serves up a variety of burgers, sandwiches and pizza, along with sides and milkshakes.

Menu

Peace-Garden Vegetarian Paradise

Price: 💸

Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This vegetarian restaurant in the Byward Market is a bright open space full of tropical plants. They also offer takeout for all dishes such as their Indian bowls, sweet potato burger and desserts.

Menu

Gather Café and Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 7210 Parkway Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This vegan food truck is currently closed for the winter but still offers catering and pantry items for sale. They have four seasonal bowls which correspond to each season of the year as well as sweet baked goods.

Menu

Mad Radish

Price: 💸

Address: 34 Highbury Park Dr. & 275 Slater St. & 859 Bank St. & 116 Albert St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This gourmet fast-food chain has locations in both Ottawa and Toronto. They serve up a variety of healthy bowls and sandwiches, with many vegan and gluten-free options.

Menu

Copper Branch

Price: 💸

Address: Constitution Square, 350 Albert St. & 3161 Strandherd Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's easy to find plant-based meals with their two Ottawa locations, and others across Ontario and Quebec. They have different flavours of power bowls, burgers, sandwiches, sides and breakfast options.

Menu

