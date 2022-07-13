NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

free food ottawa

You Can Grab A Free Smoothie In Ottawa's Byward Market For The Next 2 Weekends

Spot the colourful truck!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Refreshing fruit smoothie from Evive Nutrition. Right: Ottawa's Byward Market Square.

Courtesy of Evive Nutrition, Mbruxelle | Dreamstime

You can enjoy a refreshing smoothie for eight days in Ottawa this month and you won't even need your wallet. Evive Nutrition is bringing a Quench Your Thirst Tour to the capital so keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a colourful smoothie truck.

From July 14 to 17 and July 21 to 24 you can grab a free smoothie in the Byward Market Square. It's a great excuse to get hydrated with a tasty treat before exploring the historic market area.

Evive Quench Your Thirst Tour poster of free smoothie dates in Canada. Evive Quench Your Thirst Tour poster of free smoothie dates in Canada. Courtesy of Evive Nutrition

All you have to do is show up, that's it. There are two featured flavours to choose from, Touk-Touk and Viva. Touk-Touk has ingredients like mango, pineapple and sea buckthorn berry whereas the Viva flavour has strawberry, banana and dragon fruit.

Their classic smoothies are all made with organic fruits, superfoods and vegetables. Plus there is no added sugar, so you can enjoy both a healthy and tasty treat. (And we all know anything free tastes better, right?)

The truck will be there each day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., so there is plenty of time to take advantage of this free way to quench your thirst. There is a limit of one per person.

After the free smoothie stop in Ottawa, the rainbow truck is headed to bring free smoothies to Toronto and Montreal too.

Evive Quench Your Thirst Tour

Colourful fruit and vegetable smoothies from Evive.

Courtesy of Evive Nutrition

Price: Free

When: July 14 - 17, July 21 - 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You have eight days to grab a free refreshing smoothie in Ottawa at this pop-up event.

Website

