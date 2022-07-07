8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Want To Soak Up The Sun
You can heat things up or cool 'em down.☀️
Whether you're looking for a way to heat up your summer days or cool off, there are many fun events and activities in Ottawa that will have you soaking up that sunshine.
From bike tours of the city and beautiful river paddles to rooftop party patios and fun picnics, there is no shortage of things you can do this summer. Here are eight fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend for the ultimate summer vibes.
Get beach bucket service
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 523 St. Anthony St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a new rooftop party bar, Baba Bar, where a DJ is always spinning and you can get mini bottle service in colourful beach buckets. Dance into the evening like you're on vacation.
Enjoy small town soft serve
Price: 💸
Address: 27 Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: The quaint town of Almonte has a seasonal ice cream hut where you'll find both hard and soft serve along with other frozen treats. You can grab your dessert for a pretty walk along the river.
Browse a massive outdoor market
Price: Free to visit
When: Daily May to November
Address: 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market is one of the oldest and largest public markets in Canada and during the summer you can shop everything from flowers and fresh produce to jewelry and art. This year there is also a new night market on Thursdays if you're looking to beat the heat.
Paddle under a bright red bridge
Price: $35+ for one hour, $50+ per three hours
Address: 721 Chem. Riverside, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Quebec town of Wakefield is only about 30 minutes from Ottawa and on top of hiking trails and vibrant restaurants they have the beautiful Gatineau River that you can paddle down. Expéditions Wakefield offers kayak, canoe and SUP rentals and you can paddle under a red pedestrian bridge on the river.
Rock out at an outdoor concert
Price: $65+ for day passes
When: July 7 - 17, 2022
Address: LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's RBC Bluesfest is back in full swing with headliners including Marshmellow, Alexisonfire, Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson and Luke Bryan.
Have a metre-long pizza picnic
Price: $30+ per full pizza
Address: 492 Rochester St. & 806 March Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a metre-long pizza from Farinella with a variety of different toppings, and it makes a fun and easy picnic option. The location in Little Italy is close to Commissioners Park, an ideal picnic location with a view of the Rideau Canal.
Tour the city by bike
Price: $57.95 for the 2-hour tour
Address: 79a Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can rent bikes from Escape Tours and Rentals or choose to do a two-hour bicycle tour of the city. You'll visit some of the top landmarks downtown learning some stories and history as you admire the views. They also have a cozy bike café with an outdoor patio.
Rip down giant water slides
Price: Season pass deal for $79.99, $49.99 for the day
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Less than 30 minutes from Ottawa is the country's largest themed water park, Calypso Waterpark. They have a lazy river, wave pool, water slides, cozy cabanas and more.