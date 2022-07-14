You Can Dip Your Toes In A Mystical Watering Hole Worth The 3-Hour Drive From Ottawa
It's time for a road trip to Quebec.
Hidden in a Quebec park full of hiking trails is a secret watering hole that you won't believe is in Canada, and it's just a three-hour drive from Ottawa.
The Sutton Natural Environment Park has a mission to share and protect nature and it's a gorgeous spot to explore. You can discover dreamy pools of water surrounded by giant rocks called Marmite Aux Sorcières. This appropriately translates to "Pot of Witches" as it is a magical place to see.
This geological wonder features smooth rocky pools that will make you think of a volcanic hot spring (prepare your toes for cooler water though). You can access these hidden natural pools from the Village-Mountain trail which begins at parking lot P3 and follows along the ski slopes of Mont Sutton. This easy straight hiking path will take about 30 minutes to access the magical spot.
There are some longer hikes within the park itself for those who crave more of an adventure before admiring the site. The Val-Sutton Loop takes about an hour, winding through the forest and ending with a stunning waterfall view. The Loop of the Old Way trail is an easy loop where you'll spot a quiet river. Hikes including Loop of the Lakes and Mud Pond Loop are over three kilometres and can take around two hours.
The trail access to the Pot of Witches starts just outside of the park and you'll cross the street from the lot to begin the path. You'll find it close to the main Mont Sutton ski hill chalet. This area is free to hike but if you want to access the other hiking trails within the park there is a $7 fee per adult. The Pekan Falls Hike is another free one on the ski hill's slopes that will take you to a picturesque waterfall.
Marmite Aux Sorcieres (Pot of Witches)
Price: Free ($7 per adult to access the natural park)
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends until early November
Address: 900, Chem. Real, Sutton, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can take a short hike to a magical watering hole that is likely unlike anything else you've seen in Canada.
