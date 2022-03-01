Editions

ottawa waterfalls

This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has A Massive Waterfall That Is Taller Than Niagara Falls

It's one hour from Ottawa.🌊

Ottawa Staff Writer
An epic picnic spot surrounded by nature and the mist from rushing waterfalls, Plaisance Falls is an idyllic location to spend a sunny afternoon in Quebec.

Only one hour away from Ottawa is a massive waterfall that has a 63-metre drop, standing even taller than the famous Niagara Falls. There is an easy walking trail that follows the river, with lookout decks, wooden tables and historic points of interest.

As you arrive at the river's edge you may spot families swimming in the water and relaxing on the shore. You'll hear the rushing waterfall and see glimpses of these giant falls from a bridge.

There is a general store where you can learn the history of the area and purchase your entrance to the park. There are antiques and old photos from the village back in the day. The entrance price for adults is $7, a maximum $15 per family. If you're interested in the history make sure to grab a brochure, as the points of interest and boards along the trail are only in French.

The walking trail takes about 20 minutes to get to the end where you can spend a quiet moment by a calmer section of the water. The first lookout deck is closest to the falls and you'll feel the fresh spray of water as you admire the view.

Once you've soaked in all the magic from the waterfall, you can continue the nature adventure nearby in Parc Nationale de Plaisance, with more hiking trails and stunning views over the water.

Chutes de Plaisance

Price: $7 per adult

When: Spring, summer and fall

Address: 200 Chem. Malo #168, Plaisance, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can see a stunning waterfall that is taller than Niagara Falls, only one hour from Ottawa. It's a picturesque spot to spend an afternoon in the sun.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

