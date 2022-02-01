Sections

ottawa hikes

This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has Lush Forests & A Boardwalk Going Over Roaring Rapids

Only 40 minutes from downtown.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has Lush Forests & A Boardwalk Going Over Roaring Rapids
@canadianpudding | Instagram, @unexpectedjourneys1 | Instagram

A perfect way to escape into nature without having to go on an intense hike for hours, Blakeney Rapids Trail is a beautiful adventure from Ottawa where you can explore the Mississippi River.

It is an easy walking trail through a dense forest, featuring river views and a boardwalk section.

The one-kilometre hike is an in-and-out trail through a forest park. You'll be able to cross river rapids as you walk over a wooden boardwalk.

You'll notice a number of rocky islands with scattered trees within the river, and be able to look out from the shore. It is a relaxing hike where you can take your time.

There are mossy trees and a number of inlets of bedrock, as well as nearby areas for swimming and kayaking in warmer months. There are also a number of picnic tables if you choose to bring a snack.

This trail and park are also just down the road from the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area if you decide you feel like more hiking.

Blakeney Rapids Trail

Price: Free

Address: 137 Blakeney Rd., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is an easy hike with gorgeous scenery of forests and river rapids. An ideal picnic spot once the weather warms up.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

