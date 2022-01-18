This Easy Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Feels Like You're Wandering Through A Polar Desert
Find it in Ontario's "mini Hollywood".
If you're looking for a peaceful walk surrounded by a unique ecosystem, you'll find something new at this Ontario park.
Burnt Lands Provincial Park has a flat and easy hiking trail near Ottawa where you can transport yourself to what feels like a polar desert.
Located in the small town of Almonte, west of Ottawa, this unique place to hike will give you the feeling of being in a frozen tundra but with a climate that you're more accustomed to.
This park contains what is called an alvar ecosystem, maintaining very diverse species of plants and animals, many of which are rare for this region.
This prairie-like area that should be covered in trees is due to the shallow soil, but multiple fires that have swept through this area may have contributed. It is now a protected area of scientific interest.
The trail is a 2.1-kilometre long, straight trail, so if you hit the end and come back it will total over four kilometres. There is a small parking lot off of March Road near the sign for the trailhead. It is a fragile environment, make sure to respect the area.
Burnt Lands Provincial Park
Price: $12.25
Address: March Rd., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a peaceful 2.1-kilometre trail and transport yourself to a new destination that feels like you're hiking through a winter desert.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.