Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario hikes

This Easy Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Feels Like You're Wandering Through A Polar Desert

Find it in Ontario's "mini Hollywood".

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Easy Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Feels Like You're Wandering Through A Polar Desert
@unexpectedjourneys1 | Instagram, @ejb_greybeard | Instagram

If you're looking for a peaceful walk surrounded by a unique ecosystem, you'll find something new at this Ontario park.

Burnt Lands Provincial Park has a flat and easy hiking trail near Ottawa where you can transport yourself to what feels like a polar desert.

Located in the small town of Almonte, west of Ottawa, this unique place to hike will give you the feeling of being in a frozen tundra but with a climate that you're more accustomed to.

This park contains what is called an alvar ecosystem, maintaining very diverse species of plants and animals, many of which are rare for this region.

This prairie-like area that should be covered in trees is due to the shallow soil, but multiple fires that have swept through this area may have contributed. It is now a protected area of scientific interest.

The trail is a 2.1-kilometre long, straight trail, so if you hit the end and come back it will total over four kilometres. There is a small parking lot off of March Road near the sign for the trailhead. It is a fragile environment, make sure to respect the area.

Burnt Lands Provincial Park

Price: $12.25

Address: March Rd., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a peaceful 2.1-kilometre trail and transport yourself to a new destination that feels like you're hiking through a winter desert.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

road trips near toronto

The Top Couple's Getaway Spots In Ontario Were Just Revealed So Call Your Fave Person

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

@chantelchaves | Instagram, @promain97 | Instagram
If you've been dreaming of a romantic couple's getaway or a vacay with your best friend, then these spots will give you some travel inspo.

Vrbo just shared the top five destinations for two people in Ontario with Narcity, and there's so much to do at each destination.

The results are based on vacation rental demand from 2021. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it might be time to start planning your next getaway!

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa patios

This Dreamy Café Near Ottawa Has A Fire Pit Overlooking A Lake Where You Can Sip Coffee

Inside is a tropical oasis.🌿

Courtesy of Oh-el-la Café, @ohellacafe | Instagram

If you're looking for upscale breakfast and lunch with a side of lakefront views that won't break the bank, you can find exactly that near Ottawa.

Oh-el-la Café is a tropical haven inside and now has a cozy fire pit outside to enjoy your coffee with a warm winter view.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Ontario Winter Hike Winds Through Icy Caverns & Takes You To A Dazzling Lookout Spot

It's an "other-worldly experience".

@laurencbridle | Instagram, @chickensandlaserbeams | Instagram

This jaw-dropping winter hike in Ontario takes you through a snow-filled wonderland to a spectacular lookout.

Located about 2 hours from Toronto, The Nottawasaga Bluffs boasts towering caves, deep forests, and open meadows waiting to be explored.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Magical Forest For Free

You can skate at night under the stars, too! ✨

Courtesy of Township of Laurentian Valley

You can glide along a 1.5-kilometre ice trail in Ontario and feel transported to a magical winter wonderland.

The Laurentian Valley Skating Trail in the Ottawa Valley takes you through a wooded area full of trees that reach the sky and give you a wonderful winter experience when they're covered with a dusting of snow.

Keep Reading Show less