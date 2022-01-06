Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ottawa hikes

This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Snow Covered Boardwalks, Lookouts & Historic Stone Ruins

Only 40 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Snow Covered Boardwalks, Lookouts & Historic Stone Ruins
@meegonn | Instagram

If you're looking for an easy hiking trail near Ottawa without missing out on epic views, the Macnamara Nature Trail is a magical winter wonderland.

This trail has wooden boardwalks, bridges crossing flowing streams, a lookout to the Ottawa River and ruins of a historic lime kiln.

The main loop is four kilometres long with numbered stops along the path where you can learn more about the history of the area.

There is an additional one-kilometre branch off of the trail loop where you can reach a rocky lookout over the marsh area. You will cross the boardwalk and see stone ruins along the main trail.

We're lucky to have access to this beautiful trail near the river, as it is privately owned by Nylene Canada Inc and maintained by the Macnamara Field Naturalists' Cub. They hope to protect and study the land as we enjoy it for hiking, therefore no dogs are allowed on this trail.

While you're in the town of Arnprior take a stroll down John Street North and visit unique shops such as The Gallery Gift Shop or a local restaurant like Krave Bistro.

Macnamara Nature Trail

Price: Free

Address: 284 McNab St., Arnprior, ON

Why You Need To Go: This privately owned trail is a hidden gem full of ecological wonders, beautiful views and relics from the past. Dogs are not allowed in order to protect the ecological environment.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Hike Across A Lake To A Mini Island In Ontario & It's More Magical Than Narnia

This stunning trail is only 2 hours from Toronto.

@alyshaemmans | Instagram, @val_yeo329 | Instagram

You'll feel as though you've wandered to a secret enchanted land on this Ontario hiking trail.

Only two hours from Toronto, Hardy Lake Provincial Park offers a stunning boardwalk that crosses a lake onto a tiny island.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Perfect Winter Hikes In BC That You Have To Tick Off Your Bucket List This Year

Explore the outdoors!

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Just because it's winter and there might be a bit of snow on the ground in B.C. doesn't mean you have to stop going for hikes. The province is full of breathtaking hikes to do all year long.

Since I moved to B.C. just over three months ago, I've gone on a lot of amazing adventures near Vancouver. Lately, they've been like stepping into a winter wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Over A Frozen River

Keep your eyes peeled for skaters & snow kiters. 🏂

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Located in the city of Ottawa, this hiking trail has different forested landscapes, boardwalk bridges, stone ruins and viewpoints of the Ottawa River.

Shirleys Bay trail loop is a beautiful trail where you can appreciate the diverse winter features that Ottawa has to offer, all in one hike.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Ottawa Boardwalk Trails That Are Extra Magical In The Winter

Perfect for that friend who doesn't love hiking.

@boubikes | Instagram, @sa.wiseman | Instagram

Winter in Ottawa is a beautiful time to explore and hike — with fewer annoyances like bugs or heat on the trails, you can breathe in the fresh air while gazing upon a scene of freshly fallen snow.

These easy boardwalk trails in Ottawa will have you admiring nature views without the high intensity of uphill climbing.

Keep Reading Show less