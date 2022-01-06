This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Snow Covered Boardwalks, Lookouts & Historic Stone Ruins
Only 40 minutes from downtown Ottawa.
If you're looking for an easy hiking trail near Ottawa without missing out on epic views, the Macnamara Nature Trail is a magical winter wonderland.
This trail has wooden boardwalks, bridges crossing flowing streams, a lookout to the Ottawa River and ruins of a historic lime kiln.
The main loop is four kilometres long with numbered stops along the path where you can learn more about the history of the area.
There is an additional one-kilometre branch off of the trail loop where you can reach a rocky lookout over the marsh area. You will cross the boardwalk and see stone ruins along the main trail.
We're lucky to have access to this beautiful trail near the river, as it is privately owned by Nylene Canada Inc and maintained by the Macnamara Field Naturalists' Cub. They hope to protect and study the land as we enjoy it for hiking, therefore no dogs are allowed on this trail.
While you're in the town of Arnprior take a stroll down John Street North and visit unique shops such as The Gallery Gift Shop or a local restaurant like Krave Bistro.
Macnamara Nature Trail
Price: Free
Address: 284 McNab St., Arnprior, ON
Why You Need To Go: This privately owned trail is a hidden gem full of ecological wonders, beautiful views and relics from the past. Dogs are not allowed in order to protect the ecological environment.
