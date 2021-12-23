Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ottawa hikes

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

It's right in the city!

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)
Megan Renaud | Narcity

Winter is a wonderful time for an Ottawa hike; it's quiet, bug-free and a great excuse to get some sunshine.

You can take an easy walking trail to historic ruins on the Lime Kiln Trail.

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS) Megan Renaud | Narcity

These ruins are one of few examples left in Canada of a 19th-century industrial lime kiln. This particular kiln was built in the early 1800s.

It takes under 10 minutes to reach the site of the ruins from the trailhead. Parking is free where the trail begins at parking lot P10.

The trail is mainly forested, with a valley opening once you pass the ruins. The beginning of the hike can be muddy or icy depending on the weather, so make sure to wear proper boots o

The trail is a 4-kilometre loop as part of the Stony Swamp conservation area and connects to the Chipmunk trail for a longer hike option.

Lime Kiln Trail

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's an easy hiking trail surrounded by lush forests and leads to beautiful historic ruins. You can see the ruins from various angles and learn more from interpretation boards.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

8 Ontario Boardwalk Trails That Are More Magical In The Winter

It's time to bundle up and get outside.

@kristindalziel | Instagram, @nathalierebelo | Instagram

Experience the calm of freshly fallen snow, surrounded by nature, with these boardwalk hiking trails in Ontario.

Instead of huffing and puffing over hills to reach an intense lookout point, take your time walking along flat pathways and appreciate the beauty all around you.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To Ruins Where You'll Feel Like You've Travelled Back In Time

It's only 25 minutes from the city!

@fallingfortheforest | Instagram, @jenadlam | Instagram

Nestled in Gatineau Park, this hike near Ottawa has a historic building with ruins out in the garden, connecting to additional hiking trails that will lead you through a forest and past a waterfall.

The Mackenzie King Estate was once the summer home to Canada's longest-serving prime minister, and his collection of ruins includes a piece of the Canadian House of Commons that survived the 1916 fire.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads You To Panoramic Lookout Tower Over Snow-Covered Mountains

It is only one hour from Ottawa!

@claudia_coulombe | Instagram, @liss_maiz | Instagram

Whether you want to earn the view at the top, or prefer easy access to an epic view, Montagnes Noires de Ripon has the lookout for you.

One hour from Ottawa you will find a snowy mountain top with hiking and snowshoe trails, a tubing hill and breathtaking panoramic views of surrounding mountains.

Keep Reading Show less