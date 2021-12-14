This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To Ruins Where You'll Feel Like You've Travelled Back In Time
It's only 25 minutes from the city!
Nestled in Gatineau Park, this hike near Ottawa has a historic building with ruins out in the garden, connecting to additional hiking trails that will lead you through a forest and past a waterfall.
The Mackenzie King Estate was once the summer home to Canada's longest-serving prime minister, and his collection of ruins includes a piece of the Canadian House of Commons that survived the 1916 fire.
You can go directly to the estate, from parking lot P6, to walk around the grounds and access the ruins and additional trails from trail seven.
For a dreamy winter hike, head to the Lauriault and Waterfall Trail, a 4.5-kilometre moderate trail loop that connects to the estate and ruins and passes a lake and features waterfall views.
The waterfall rushes downhill, and you can sit on a nearby bench to watch the water flow over rocks.
The Lauriault Trail also features a tunnel underneath trees, that feels like you're entering a secret pathway.
The stone ruins have grand arches and you can spend the afternoon admiring the forest through these window-like marvels.
The additional parking lots to access this trail from the Champlain Parkway are closed during the winter, whereas trails and estate grounds are open year-round.
Mackenzie King Estate
Price: $13+ per vehicle at P6
Address: Chem. MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: A snowy forest trail featuring a waterfall, leads you to historic ruins that will transport you to a different time.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
