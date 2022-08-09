These Hidden Stone Ruins In Ontario Will Make You Feel Like You're In St. Andrews, Scotland
No plane ticket required.
If you have a wanderlust for the majestic cathedrals and historic castle ruins found across the United Kingdom you should make sure to visit these historic stone ruins near Ottawa.
St. Raphael's Ruins will take you back in time and trick you into thinking that you're exploring St. Andrews Cathedral in Scotland. It's free to visit and donations are appreciated to help maintain and restore the old church.
If you happen to fall madly in love with the space you can actually rent it for special events including weddings. You can contact them directly to ask about hosting an event.
St. Raphael's Ruins
Price: Free (donations accepted)
Address: 19998 County Rd. 18, Williamstown, ON
Why You Need To Go:
