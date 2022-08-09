NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario ruins

These Hidden Stone Ruins In Ontario Will Make You Feel Like You're In St. Andrews, Scotland

No plane ticket required.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Stone ruins of a historic church surrounded by green grass in Ontario.

Stone ruins of a historic church surrounded by green grass in Ontario.

@elbazzone | Instagram, @jesscantgetenufff | Instagram

If you have a wanderlust for the majestic cathedrals and historic castle ruins found across the United Kingdom you should make sure to visit these historic stone ruins near Ottawa.

St. Raphael's Ruins will take you back in time and trick you into thinking that you're exploring St. Andrews Cathedral in Scotland. It's free to visit and donations are appreciated to help maintain and restore the old church.

x

If you happen to fall madly in love with the space you can actually rent it for special events including weddings. You can contact them directly to ask about hosting an event.

St. Raphael's Ruins

Price: Free (donations accepted)

Address: 19998 County Rd. 18, Williamstown, ON

Why You Need To Go:

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...