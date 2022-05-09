This Ontario Hike Goes Through Giant Rocks & It'll Feel Like Walking Through Mayan Ruins
It's a 2-km maze of rock & forest.
This adventure trail in Ontario will guide you past massive rock crevices that feel like you're navigating through ancient ruins.
The Boyd Crevices are about a two-kilometre stretch within the Sydenham section of the infamous Bruce Trail. While you could spend weeks, or maybe even months, hiking the full trail from the Niagara region up to Tobermory, it cuts off into manageable sections where you'll discover hidden day hikes to explore.
The rocky escarpment is cut into deep crevices that tower over as you walk by. They create a trail maze where you'll hike past these giant rock walls, navigate narrow sections and even climb up wooden ladders in some cases.
According to the Trail Users' Code, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the white blaze marks on trees and rocky surfaces throughout the hike to stay on the trail.
So, how do you get to this rocky path? You can find the trailhead of this hidden path off of Concession Road 10 in Owen Sound, between Side Road 15 and Story Book Park Road.
You'll almost feel like you've been transported into a fairytale world of hidden treasures as you wander through this massive rocky labyrinth and forested area. It's open year-round but can be tricky to navigate with fallen snow, so you may want to stick to spring and summer adventures here.
Boyd Crevices, Bruce Trail
Price: Free
Address: Parking off of Concession Rd. 10, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: A short hike will lead you through a hidden trail of larger-than-life rock crevices that you can explore through.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.