NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario hikes

This Ontario Hike Goes Through Giant Rocks & It'll Feel Like Walking Through Mayan Ruins

It's a 2-km maze of rock & forest.

Hikers walking between massive rock crevices. Right: Hiking up ladder between rock formations.

Hikers walking between massive rock crevices. Right: Hiking up ladder between rock formations.

@nghimo | Instagram, @meiskha_ | Instagram

This adventure trail in Ontario will guide you past massive rock crevices that feel like you're navigating through ancient ruins.

The Boyd Crevices are about a two-kilometre stretch within the Sydenham section of the infamous Bruce Trail. While you could spend weeks, or maybe even months, hiking the full trail from the Niagara region up to Tobermory, it cuts off into manageable sections where you'll discover hidden day hikes to explore.

The rocky escarpment is cut into deep crevices that tower over as you walk by. They create a trail maze where you'll hike past these giant rock walls, navigate narrow sections and even climb up wooden ladders in some cases.

According to the Trail Users' Code, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the white blaze marks on trees and rocky surfaces throughout the hike to stay on the trail.

So, how do you get to this rocky path? You can find the trailhead of this hidden path off of Concession Road 10 in Owen Sound, between Side Road 15 and Story Book Park Road.

You'll almost feel like you've been transported into a fairytale world of hidden treasures as you wander through this massive rocky labyrinth and forested area. It's open year-round but can be tricky to navigate with fallen snow, so you may want to stick to spring and summer adventures here.

Boyd Crevices, Bruce Trail

Price: Free

Address: Parking off of Concession Rd. 10, Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: A short hike will lead you through a hidden trail of larger-than-life rock crevices that you can explore through.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...