This Ontario Trail Weaves Through A Maze Of Rock Crevices & It's Like Exploring Ancient Ruins
You'll feel like you're in another world.
You'll feel like you're exploring another world at this majestic trail in Ontario. Featuring towering rock walls, mossy crevices, and scenic views, this hiking spot is like wandering though ancient ruins.
The Boyd Crevice hiking trail is located along the Sydenham section of the Bruce Trail just outside of Owen Sound. The journey is about 1.5 to 2 kilometres long and takes you through a labyrinth of massive stone crevices.
The hike begins in a small section of meadow and cedar forest and takes you past a stream, eventually leading to the crevices. You can wander through cavernous cracks in the escarpment walls.
The towering rock maze is coated with moss and will make you feel like you're exploring crumbling ruins. It's a magical place to escape the city and get lost in nature for a day.
There is a small parking lot located south of the trail entrance. It only has room for five cars so it is best to get there early to secure a spot.
The meadow can be muddy and the terrain through the crevices can be unstable so it's a good idea to wear stable shoes that you don't mind getting dirty.
It's important to stay on the White Blazed Trail and respect all signage as the trail leads through private property. You can take a look at the Trail Users Code before embarking on your journey.
This surreal hiking spot is a unique place for a summer adventure so get those hiking boots ready.
Boyd Crevice Trail
Price: Free, memberships available
Address: Trail entrance on the west side of the 10th Concession near Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Follow a path through incredible crevices in the escarpment walls.
