8 Magical Hikes Near Toronto That Are Like Taking A Trip Through Middle-Earth

Cue some epic music!

Ontario Associate Editor
Waterfall and ruins. Right: Woman walking up stone steps.

@cmsmolenaars | Instagram, @lalathechimp | Instagram via @itshelbz | Instagram

Put on your favourite cloak and pack some second breakfast because these trails around Toronto will have you feeling like you're in Middle-earth. You can live out your Lord of the Ringsdreams as you wander through stunning landscapes.

Boasting scenic waterfalls, majestic ruins, and towering cliffs, these areas are gorgeous places to explore for both hobbits and humans alike.

Hilton Falls Conservation Area

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hike your way to a cascading waterfall and old mill ruins at this scenic conservation area. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: The rolling hills of Boyne Valley will whisk you away to Middle-earth. The area boasts a rushing river, hardwood forest, and picturesque open fields.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area is located just outside of Toronto and it's full of hobbit-worthy trails. You can hike your way past historic lime kilns and an old powerhouse as well as a historic stone bridge with LOTR vibes.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: $16 per vehicle, reservation fee May to November

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: While it's actually located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Tew Falls looks like it belongs in Rivendell. The 41-metre cascade is surrounded by leafy trees and and can be enjoyed from several viewing platforms.

Website

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $7.08 per adult

Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring rugged landscapes, limestone cliffs, rocky caverns, and rushing water, this spot will have you feeling like you're part of the fellowship as you explore. You can even find majestic ruins of the Harris & Co. Rockwood Woolen Mill, although this area is currently closed.

Website

Guild Park

Price: Free

Address: 201 Guildwood Pkwy., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque park is filled with sculptures and stunning gardens worthy of a Middle-earth kingdom. You can follow a trail to the lakefront for a longer stroll, although it is currently under construction.

Website

Hendrie Valley

Price: Parking fee

Address: 444 Patricia Dr., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring 4.5 kilometres of trails, this scenic area will whisk you away to The Shire. You can visit Snowberry Island, wander over bridges, and enjoy the flowers in the warmer months.

Website

Walter Bean Grand River Trail

Price: Free

Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover a mystical tower along this trail that will transport you to the set of LOTR. There are over 25 kilometres to explore in the surrounding area so you can make a day trip out of it.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

