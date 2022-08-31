NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lord of the rings

The Hobbits From 'The Lord of the Rings' Hung Out In Toronto & One Couldn't Handle The Heat

Apparently the 6ix is a little hotter than the Shire.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The four hobbits in LOTR. Right: Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd at Fan Expo.

Toronto was feeling a bit like Middle-earth this past weekend with the presence of The Lord of the Rings stars. Actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbits Frodo, Sam, Pippin, and Merry, were all in the 6ix for Fan Expo, and apparently, one actor found the city a little hot.

During The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion on Saturday night, the co-stars sat down and chatted about the iconic trilogy as well as some heart-warming tales of their companionship.

Billy Boyd wearing a Hudson's Bay hat and scarf. Billy Boyd wearing a Hudson's Bay hat and scarf. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

As this was the very last show of the reunion tour, the host gave each of them a Hudson's Bay hat and scarf to commemorate the occasion in a very Canadian way.

"This is very iconic," Wood, who starred as Frodo said, holding up the garments.

Boyd (Pippin) had some other sentiments about the accessories and Toronto weather. After commenting about how hot the city is, he announced, "there is sweat running down the crack of my bum, just from wearing a hat!"

"That shows you the power of Canadian hats," he added amidst audience laughter.

During their stay in Toronto, the actors enjoyed a multi-course dinner at Alo, which they gushed about during the reunion event and even referred to their meal as "artwork." The show finished with an early birthday celebration for Boyd, complete with a song and a Shire-themed cake from local bakery Grand Order of Divine Sweets.

