This Ontario Hiking Trail Has Cave Spirals That You Can Crawl Through Hidden In A Forest
There are also blue water views!
Unleash your inner Indiana Jones, there are ancient caves in Ontario to be explored. There is no shortage of scenery along these hiking trails in the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area.
Only two hours from Toronto, with onsite camping sites available, this forested area would make a great day trip or weekend adventure. You'll find 15-kilometres of trails, seven caves that date back to the ice age and lookouts over the Indian River valley.
The hiking trails wind through forests and limestone plains. The seven caves you'll find in the park were formed thousands of years ago, at the end of the ice age. Along the Caves and Scenic Lookout Trail, you'll also spot round caves called kettles and potholes. Listen closely for the sound of the disappearing river.
This four-kilometre trail is one of three main trails to choose from and is the one where you'll find the caves and lookout view as well as other points of interest. The Limestone Plains Trail is seven-kilometres long and can be shortened to four-kilometres if you stick to the central loop.
You could spend over a day exploring nature's playground, climbing through little caves and adventuring through the forest. The conservation area also has boat launches where you can spend time paddling along the flowing river, or you can jump right in. It's a good idea to bring a flashlight to really explore the caves.
Warsaw Caves Conservation Area
Price: $9+ per adult
When: April 16 to November 30
Address: 289 Caves Rd., Warsaw, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike through a lush forest with blue water views and ancient cave spirals just waiting to be explored.