This Breathtaking Ontario Trail Has Ancient Sea Caves & A Towering Lookout Spot
Lace up those hiking boots.
There's no shortage of scenery along this stunning Ontario hike. Skinner's Bluff, located in Wiarton, will take you through a rugged landscape to a towering lookout.
Situated on the Bruce Trail, the hike boasts soaring views of Colpoy's Bay and the Niagara Escarpment.
The trail can be accessed at the Bruce's Caves Conservation Area, where you can explore colossal ancient sea caves. Then, follow the Bruce's Caves Side Trail until you reach the white blazes and lookout point.
The total hike is around 9 kilometres in length. There are views nearly the entire way, so you'll be able to enjoy the beauty no matter how long you decide to walk for.
Paid parking is available at the conservation area. When visiting, be sure to follow the Trail User's Code. This includes obeying signage and carrying out any litter you bring with you.
Skinner's Bluff
Price: Free
Address: 483300 Colpoy's Range Rd., Wiarton ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore giant caves and take in all the views along this picturesque trail.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.