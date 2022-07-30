8 Epic Caves In Canada Where You Can Release Your Inner Explorer
Feel like Indiana Jones or Lara Croft at these incredible spots!
If you're in need of some adventure, you can live out your inner Indiana Jones fantasy and explore an underground world at one of these scenic caves across the country.
There are natural sea caves, dark caverns and deep crevasses where you can feel like a true spelunker. You can even bring your swimsuit and go for a dip or a soak at some of these spots.
You'll feel like you've left Canada as you wander through these incredible natural wonders in the country. Grab a flashlight, some sturdy footwear and get ready for a Goonies-style adventure!
Ovens Sea Caves
Price: $12 per adult
Location: 326 Ovens Rd., Riverport, NS
Why You Need To Go: Found along Nova Scotia's scenic Lighthouse Route, Ovens Natural Park is where you'll find a series of sea caves (or ovens) after which the park is named.
You can take a self-guided tour of the area along a 1.5-kilometre cliff-top trail that will lead you to the breahttaking caves and deliver incredbile views of the ocean.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $20 per adult
Location: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a bona fide spelunker while taking a tour of these caves in Eganville that look completely otherwordly.
The caverns are cool even on hot summer days and are a great way to cool down in the heat. There are even dinners and live concerts hosted right in the caves!
St. Martins Sea Caves
Price: Free
Location: 82 Big Salmon River Rd., Bay View, NB
Why You Need To Go: You can walk along the sea floor and venture out to these sea caves created by the Bay of Fundy tides in New Brunswick.
When the tide is low, the caves are empty and just waiting to be explored. But dont stay for too long — the tide rises and falls every 6 hours and 13 minutes and fills the caves with water when it comes back in!
Steep Rock
Price: $6 for vehicle and driver, $3 per additional person
Location: NW 2-29-10W, Steep Rock, MB
Why You Need To Go: Steep Rock Beach is home to breathtaking limestone cliffs that line the shore of Lake Manitoba.
When the water is low, you'll find tons of caves to discover here created by years of wind and water erosion. The process also lead to the creation of tons of private beaches and secluded coves where you can swim in shallow, crystal-clear water.
Scenic Caves
Price: $32 per adult for park admission
Location: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore historic natural caves at this park in Ontario's Blue Mountains.
There are 17 geological features to discover, with crevasses and a labyrinth of caverns that will take you 70 feet underground. While you're there, you can also wander through an old-growth forest and cross southern Ontario's longest suspension footbridge!
Cave and Basin National Historic Site
Price: $8.50 per adult
Location: 311 Cave Ave, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Cave and Basin is a natural thermal hot spring in Alberta that's absolutely enchanting.
While you can't actually swim here, you can still explore the majestic cave and view the scenic pools. According to Parks Canada, the discovery of these thermal springs in Banff led to the creation of the country's very first national park!
Lusk Cave
Price: $13 per vehicle
Location: Trail 54, Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Gatineau Park about 40 minutes from Ottawa, Lusk Cave is a marble cavern created by the erosion of glacial water and the flow of Lusk Creek.
There's actually water in the cave itself (sometimes a metre high, or more), and the National Capital Commission recommends that cave-goers bring an extra pair of shoes, a flashlight and a safety helmet.
Ainsworth Hot Springs
Price: $18 per adult
Location: 3609 Balfour-Kaslo-Galena Bay Hwy., Ainsworth, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can soak in soothing thermal waters at this natural cave in Ainsworth Hot Springs in the Kootenay region of B.C.
The cave is a horseshoe-shaped underground tunnel where you can relax among stalactites for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The water, which comes from the Cody Caves above the resort, is kept around a toasty 42 degrees, perfect for relaxing away aches and stress.
