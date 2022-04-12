Ontario's Giant Limestone Caves Are Reopening Soon & They Look Like A Whole Other World
You can climb to the top of a sparkling bay.
You won't believe you're in Ontario when exploring this spot. Greig's Caves is a stunning natural wonder located along the Northern Bruce Peninsula, and it's reopening in May.
The family-owned attraction is about a three hour drive from Toronto, so it makes for a good road trip. It features 10 massive limestone caverns that were created thousands of years ago.
The one to two hour hike will take you through a dense woodland and breathtaking caves, some of which are as big as a barn. The trail is lined with wildflowers, and the ancient caves will sweep you away to a whole other world.
Along the top of the caves, you'll discover a path that leads to sparkling views of Georgian Bay. You can gaze over the scenery from 300 feet above the water.
There's a picnic area onsite where you can relax after your adventure. You'll also want to make sure you dress appropriately, so wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes like hiking boots. It's a good idea to bring some bug spray and a flashlight to explore darker areas of the caves with as well.
Reservations are not required in advance, but you will need to sign a waiver before beginning your exploration. Admission is $10 per adult and only cash is accepted.
The exact opening date in May has yet to be announced as it is weather permitting, so keep an eye on the website for updates.
If you're feeling adventurous this spring, take a road trip to these breathtaking caves for a totally unique experience.
Greig's Caves
Price: $10 per adult, cash only
When: Reopening May 2022
Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion's Head, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore towering limestone caves and gaze over a sparkling blue bay at this breathtaking spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.