7 Caves In Ontario You Can Explore If You Want To Feel Like Indiana Jones
Ancient underground worlds await.
If you enjoy the thrill of exploring ancient worlds and love a good adventure, there are a number of caves in Ontario waiting for you.
Most of the caves are limestone, created by conditions during the ice age. You'll forget you're in Canada as you climb through skinny cave spirals, walk through abandoned tunnels and admire blue water views from cliff edges.
As you might imagine, caves can be dark, uneven and slippery, so make sure you have sturdy shoes and a flashlight to be on the safe side. Prepare to cool off as you wander beneath the surface this summer.
Greig's Caves
Price: $15 per adult, cash only
When: Open as of May 14, 2022 for the season
Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion's Head, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can navigate through giant limestone caverns that were created thousands of years ago, and take a path that leads to a spectacular view of Georgian Bay's blue waters.
Warsaw Caves
Price: $9+ per adult
When: April 16 to November 30
Address: 289 Caves Rd., Warsaw, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a forest hike with some waterfront views as you discover cave spirals and rocky crevices along the trail just waiting to be explored.
Flett Tunnel
Price: Permit required, $25 per adult
Address: Flett Rd., Thunder Bay, Unorganized, ON
Why You Need To Go: A hidden hike will take you through an abandoned railway tunnel, a dark but easy cavern path that is large enough to fit a car. This massive tunnel has giant stone walls and the path will lead you to an abandoned railway bridge as well.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $20 per adult
When: Open as of May 20, 2022 for the season
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to wander underground and explore ancient rock formations that are older than the dinosaurs. They offer guided tours of the caves and summer events, such as concerts, outside.
Rockwood Caves
Price: $6.86+ per person
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Guelph/Eramosa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This conservation area is only an hour away from Toronto, where you can enjoy an easy hike that passes limestone cliffs, glacial potholes and caves. The caves feature columns and stalactites, which you're able to investigate up close.
Scenic Caves
Price: General park admission, $32 per adult
When: April 11 to November 13, 2022
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore through historic cave systems and venture 70 feet below the surface where you'll discover a mix of caves and caverns as well as blue water vista views from limestone cliffs.
Splitrock Narrows
Price: Free (donations accepted)
Address: 755311-755619 2nd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find this nature reserve hike along the Bruce Trail in Ontario, featuring mossy crevices, ancient fossils and a rocky escarpment within the forest. The dead-end Narrows Side Trail follows the floor of the rocky crevice.